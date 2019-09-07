Eagles Breakout Star Posts Epic Instagram Photo [LOOK]

The Eagles are expecting big things out of Avonte Maddox this season on the field. He may have already stolen the show off it, thanks to a soon-to-be viral photo.

The second-year cornerback posted an epic Instagram photo Friday of himself wearing a translucent Eagles jersey, with the Philly skyline bleeding through in the background. You can vividly see City Hall, the George Washington statue in front of the Art Museum and lush parts of Fairmount Park. Instantly, fans and teammates suggested a clothing manufacturer should put it on a T-shirt.

Maddox, a player projected as a breakout star by Pro Football Focus, will start the year as the team’s nickel corner. He had an impressive training camp and preseason, quickly earning the trust of the coaching staff. He’ll mix in with starters Sidney Jones and Ronald Darby and see snaps at the outside corner spot.

Maddox finished first in coverage snaps per reception allowed, second in yards allowed per coverage snap, and fourth in passer rating when targeted. In his first career start, against the potent Rams’ offense, he gave up just one catch for eight yards on six targets.

Carson Wentz Needs to Trust the Offense

If there’s one knock on Carson Wentz, it’s that sometimes he tries to do too much. He’ll work outside the offense and try to make the spectacular play instead of checking down to the easy one. It’s a common trait among superstar athletes because their talents transcend mere mortals.

That’s fine and no one is trying to change Wentz. However, his coach did admit that the Eagles quarterback needs to trust the offense a little more. Let it work for him.

“My message to him and really to the team is, let the offense work for you, let the team work for you,” Pederson told reporters, via ESPN. “Don’t feel like you have to do things yourself.”

According to ESPN’s Tim McManus, Wentz has been contacted 243 times since 2016 and that is the sixth most of any quarterback in that span. He has also missed a significant amount of time during that stretch due to injury, including a torn ACL/LCL in his left knee and a stress fracture in his back. Many pin the cause of those injuries on Wentz’s propensity for taking unnecessary hits.

Pederson and the coaching staff have also stressed getting the ball out quicker. Does that mean less running? Wentz has always been at his best when extending plays with his legs. He might not do it as much … but he’s still going to do it.

“That part of my game is definitely not gone,” Wentz said. “It’s still going to be there, but if I don’t need to, why would I get out of the pocket when the OLine is holding up and I can find guys to get the ball to?”

