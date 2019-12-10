Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 15

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em for Week 15 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature a player out of Tennessee who appears to not only be locking down a starting gig with his new team for the foreseeable future, but one who appears to have entered the realm of fantasy elites.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Ryan Tannehill vs. HOU

Reports state the Tennessee Titans believe Tannehill is their long-term solution. It’s hard to argue that point from a statistical perspective. Since being named the starter ahead of Week 7, Tannehill has accounted for 18 total touchdowns, while tossing just four interceptions. Over that span, the QB has averaged 22.6 fantasy points, the second-most at his position behind only Lamar Jackson. Houston allows the sixth-most fantasy points to the QB position this season, including an average of 27.66 points to QBs over three of their last four games.

Baker Mayfield at ARI

Mayfield has scored below 13.0 fantasy points and failed to top 200-passing yards in back-to-back weeks. A matchup with the Cardinals should put an end to that trend. No defense has surrendered more passing yards and fantasy points to quarterbacks this season than Arizona. Opposing QBs have scored at least 20.32 fantasy points in three of the Cards last four games.

Jared Goff at DAL

Dallas may allow the 12th fewest fantasy points to the QB position this season. However, as the team inches closer and closer to implosion on a weekly basis, their defense has followed suit. The Cowboys have surrendered an average of 28.3 fantasy points to opposing QBs over the last two weeks, and an average of 28.02 points over three of their last four games. Goff has averaged more than 358 passing yards per game over his last two contests.

Jameis Winston at DET

Is Winston a viable starting quarterback on a winning NFL franchise? Likely not. However, is he a solid starting option for a fantasy team looking to make their way to their league championship? Absolutely (as long as he plays). Winston has scored 18.82 fantasy points or more in every game since the Bucs Week 7 bye. He’s also attempted the second-most passes in football this season. Detroit has allowed 19.32+ fantasy points to opposing QBs in seven of their nine games since their Week 5 bye.

Sleeper: Gardner Minshew at OAK

Minshew’s last two starts have been unremarkable, to say the least, averaging just 11.67 fantasy points. Yet, what QB has not exceeded expectations against the Raiders of late? Oakland surrenders the second-most fantasy points to quarterbacks this season, including an average of 24.41 points over the last three weeks.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Sam Darnold at BAL

Darnold had a nice little run as a capable starting option. That ran comes to an official end this week. Baltimore has not allowed an opposing QB to eclipse 10.74 fantasy points in five straight games. With matchups against the Ravens, Steelers, and Bills, Darnold is not only un-startable this week, he’s a wasted bench spot for your roster.

Kirk Cousins at LAC

Cousins has seen a slight dip in production over the last two weeks. While the team is “optimistic” Adam Thielen can return to the lineup this week, that’s essentially been the word out of Minnesota for a month-plus now. Thielen or no Thielen, the Chargers have held opposing quarterbacks below 184-passing yards in four of their last five games.

Kyler Murray vs. CLE

Speaking of a dip in production, Murray has thrown below 195 passing yards in three straight games and is fresh off of a three-interception performance one week ago. Cleveland has held three of their last four opponents at the QB position to 11.68 fantasy points or less. They’ve also allowed an average of just 232.5 passing yards over their last seven games.

Buyers Beware: Josh Allen at PIT

Allen finds himself as our Buyers Beware for consecutive weeks. Safe to say, we were correct a week ago as he failed to eclipse 10.74 fantasy points. Pittsburgh has held six of their last seven opponents from the QB position below 197 passing yards. They’ve also allowed an average of just 9.24 fantasy points to QBs over three of their last four games.

