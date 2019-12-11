Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 15

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 15 of the NFL season. This week’s edition features a rookie pass-catcher who may very well be morphing into a superstar in front of our very eyes.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Julio Jones and DeAndre Hopkins will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy & Betting for all the latest betting news, odds, and picks

WR: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Chris Godwin at DET

No Mike Evans this week means more targets for Chris Godwin, as if he needed any more looks his way. Godwin is the 11th-most targeted and the second-highest scoring fantasy wide receiver in football this season. Detroit allows the ninth-most fantasy point to opposing WRs. Leading receivers have averaged 107.6 receiving yards against the Lions over the last five weeks.

Jarvis Landry & Odell Beckham Jr. at ARI

Landry’s an obvious choice here. He’s clearly become the WR1 in Cleveland’s offense over the latter part of the season. OBJ, on the other hand, has become a fantasy question mark of late. Beckham has scored exactly 5.90 fantasy points in back-to-back weeks. Injuries and trade rumors seem to outnumber Beckham’s projection this year. However, look for both WRs to be viable options in Week 15. Arizona allows the sixth-most fantasy points to WRs this season. Cardinals have allowed each player of opponents’ receiving duos to either eclipse 74 receiving yards or find the endzone in four of their last five games.

Terry McLaurin vs. PHI

McLaurin has fallen off quite a bit from his early-season dominance. However, he has scored 12.2+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. The Eagles allow the most fantasy points and receiving yards to outside receivers this season. They were just torched by Giants rookie Darius Slayton this past Monday night to the tune of 154 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

Sleeper: Darius Slayton vs. MIA

Speaking of Slayton, he’s got another good matchup on deck this week vs. Miami. It’s difficult to label someone coming off of a 150+ yard, two TD showing a sleeper. However, many people are still likely wary about the Giants passing attack, along with the fact that Slayton is pegged as the team’s WR3. However, since Sterling Shepard has returned from injury, Golden Tate has become an afterthought while Slayton has continued to be featured. Miami allows the second-most fantasy points to wideout this season.

Don’t Bet Against: AJ Brown vs. HOU

The Ryan Tannehill-AJ Brown connection is starting to look really special. The former Ole Miss Rebel has now scored 23.50+ fantasy points in two of his last three games. He’s also totaled 333 receiving yards over the past three weeks. The matchup is not as appealing as one may think. The Texans have held all but one WR to 46 yards or fewer since their Week 10 bye. Yet, it’s hard to bet against an offense that has scored an average of 37.5 points over their last four games.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Sammy Watkins vs. DEN

Watkins did see nine targets a week ago, however, he’s scored no more than nine fantasy points in three consecutive games. Since Week 7, opposing WR2s have found the end zone just once against the Broncos. Denver surrenders the seventh-fewest fantasy points to the position.

JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. BUF

Don’t be clouded by the big name and the fact that he’ll likely once again be active after a three-game absence. Smith-Schuster scored 7.40 fantasy points or fewer in five of his previous seven games prior to injury. Devlin Hodges has averaged just 182 passing yards over his last two starts. Buffalo allows the fourth-fewest fantasy points to WRs in 2019.

Larry Fitzgerald vs. CLE

The future Hall of Famer has averaged less than 29 receiving yards over six of his last seven games. His quarterback, Kyler Murray has thrown under 195-passing yards in three consecutive weeks. Cleveland has held opposing WR2s to an average of 34.6 receiving yards over their last seven games, and two of their last three opposing QBs to 214 passing yards or fewer.

Anthony Miller at GB

Miller has been hot, ranking as the WR17 over the last four weeks of play. However, after seeing nine-plus targets in each game from Week 11-13, he saw that number dip to just four a week ago. Green Bay allows the ninth-fewest fantasy points to receivers this season. No wide receiver has exceeded 57 receiving yards against the Packers since their Week 11 bye.

Buyers Beware: Tyler Boyd vs. NE

Andy Dalton has given the Bengals offense a jolt of life over recent weeks. That includes Tyler Boyd, who has averaged 16.4 fantasy points over his last three games. Yet, a matchup with New England this week won’t do any help padding those numbers. The Pats allow the fewest fantasy points to the wideout position in all of football this year. Only one WR has exceed 65 receiving yards against New England since Week 6.

*Check out our other Week 15 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Ems to further optimize your lineups Start-Sit [ QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

READ NEXT: Fantasy: Wide Receiver Rankings Week 15