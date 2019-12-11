Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 15

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 15 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a player who has recently been producing numbers in line with some of the top running backs and wide receivers in the league.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Robbie Gould vs. ATL

Gould put up 13 fantasy points a week ago in his second game back from injury. Only two teams have surrendered more fantasy points on a per-game basis to kickers than the Atlanta Falcons this season. Eight of Atlanta’s last 11 opponents at the kicker position have scored 10+ fantasy points.

Jason Sanders at NYG

Sanders scored an absurd 24 fantasy points in Week 14. He’s now averaged 19.05 fantasy points over the last two weeks. That’s more points than Melvin Gordon and Davante Adams over that span, just to name a few. New York allows the eighth-most fantasy points to kickers this season. Opposing kickers have scored at least eight fantasy points in five of the Giants’ last seven games.

Austin Seibert at ARI

Seibert has averaged 10 fantasy points over his last three games. He’s also hit three kicks between 30-39 yards over his last two games. The Cardinals have allowed an averaged of 10.5 fantasy points to kickers over their last four games, including three kicks between 30-39 yards over their last two games.

Chase McLaughlin at NO

It doesn’t matter what team he plays for, McLaughlin just racks up points. The rookie journeyman has averaged 11 fantasy points over his last four games. The Saints just surrendered 13 fantasy points to Robbie Gould a week ago, and an average of 10.6 fantasy points to kickers over their last six games.

Sleeper: Matt Prater vs. TB

Prater is coming off a meager 1.0 fantasy points a week ago, and has now scored nine fantasy points or fewer in seven of his last eight games. With that said, Tampa Bay is the only team in football to allow 10+ fantasy points to opposing kickers on a per-game basis this season. Seven of the last 10 kickers to play Tampa Bay have scored double-digit fantasy points.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Randy Bullock vs. NE

Bullock has averaged 12 fantasy points over his last two games. The chance of Bullock coming anywhere near that kind of production in Week 15 is highly unlikely. Kickers average just 4.62 fantasy points against the Patriots this season.

Mason Crosby vs. CHI

Crosby has averaged just 5.85 fantasy points over his last seven games, failing to eclipse eight-fantasy points in every game over that period. Chicago allows, fittingly enough, 5.85 fantasy points per game to opposing kickers, the fourth-fewest average in football. No kicker has exceeded eight fantasy points against the Bears in four straight games.

Buyers Beware: Chris Boswell vs. BUF

Boswell has actually been one of the only reliable Steelers fantasy options of late. The kicker has averaged 11.4 fantasy points over five of his last seven games. However, Buffalo allows just 3.92 fantasy points per game to the kicker position this season, the lowest average in the NFL. No kicker has scored double-digit fantasy points against the Bills in 2019.

