Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings: AJ Brown Climbs

AJ Brown Fantasy Football WR Rankings Week 15

Getty A.J. Brown of the Tennessee Titans

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether Tennessee Titans rookie AJ Brown can build off of his breakout performance a week ago.

Plus, a devastating injury to one of the league’s very best at the position could not have occurred at a worse time for fantasy owners looking to make their final championship push.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 15

AJ Brown (WR28) exploded against the Oakland Raiders in Week 14 to the tune of 153 yards, two touchdowns, and 33.6 fantasy points, the second-highest scoring total by a wideout for the week.

Brown has now recorded 135 receiving yards or more in two of his last three games, and his connection with Ryan Tannehill continues to blossom.

This week, Brown will face off with a Houston Texans defense who, while overall have struggled to defend the pass, have not been overly welcoming to wideouts’ fantasy production over recent weeks. Houston has held all but one WR to 46 yards or fewer since their Week 10 bye.

With that said, it’s extremely difficult to bet against Ryan Tannehill at the moment. Plus, Brown owns the majority share of the Titans passing targets. That should be good enough to make him a low-end WR2/FLEX starter this Sunday.

Mike Evans (WR5) suffered a hamstring injury on what was a 61-yard touchdown reception this past Sunday. While the play saved his fantasy stats for Week 14, it’ll likely destroy any possibility of Evans being in your Week 15 lineup. The Bucs have already all but proclaimed him out moving forward.

No Evans means Chris Godwin (WR3) becomes even more of a rock-solid WR1 in Week 15. While Justin Watson (WR78) and Breshad Perriman (WR88) have sneaky sleeper appeal against the seventh-worst fantasy unit at defending WRs this season in the Detroit Lions.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

  • Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp.

1

 Michael Thomas NO

vs. IND

2

 DeAndre Hopkins HOU

@ TEN

3

 Chris Godwin TB

@ DET

4

 Julian Edelman NE

@ CIN

5

 Mike Evans TB INJ

@ DET

6

 Robert Woods LAR

@ DAL

7

 Davante Adams GB

vs. CHI

8

 Tyreek Hill KC

vs. DEN

9

 Calvin Ridley ATL

@ SF

10

 Adam Thielen MIN INJ

@ LAC

11

 Julio Jones ATL

@ SF

12

 Jarvis Landry CLE

@ ARI

13

 Amari Cooper DAL

vs. LAR

14

 DeVante Parker MIA INJ

@ NYG

15

 DJ Chark JAC

@ OAK

16

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. MIN

17

 DJ Moore CAR

vs. SEA

18

 Allen Robinson CHI

@ GB

19

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ DAL

20

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. ATL

21

 Tyler Lockett SEA

@ CAR

22

 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE

@ ARI

23

 TY Hilton IND INJ

@ NO

24

 Stefon Diggs MIN

@ LAC

25

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

@ WAS

26

 Golden Tate NYG INJ

vs. MIA

27

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. CLE

28

 AJ Brown TEN vs. HOU

29

 Courtland Sutton DEN

@ KC

30

 Kenny Golladay DET

vs. TB

31

 DJ Metcalf SEA

@ CAR

32

 John Brown BUF

@ PIT

33

 Marvin Jones DET

vs. TB

34

 Tyler Boyd CIN

vs. NE

35

 Sterling Shepard NYG

vs. MIA

36

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. MIN

37

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ

vs. BUF

38

 Emmanuel Sanders SF

vs. ATL

39

 Dede Westbrook JAC

@ OAK

40

 Darius Slayton NYG

vs. MIA

41

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

vs. CLE

42

 Anthony Miller CHI

@ GB

43

 Terry McLaurin WAS

vs. PHI

44

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. NYJ

45

 Curtis Samuel CAR

vs. SEA

46

 Michael Gallup DAL

vs. LAR

47

 Zach Pascal IND

@ NO

48

 Cole Beasley BUF

@ PIT

49

 Will Fuller HOU INJ

@ TEN

50

 Robby Anderson NYJ

@ BAL

51

 Auden Tate CIN

vs. NE

52

 Randall Cobb DAL

vs. LAR

53

 Keke Coutee HOU

@ TEN

54

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

@ BAL

55

 James Washington PIT

vs. BUF

56

 Marcus Johnson IND

@ NO

57

 Kelvin Harmon WAS

vs. PHI

58

 Brandin Cooks LAR

@ DAL

59

 Sammy Watkins KC

vs. DEN

60

 Nelson Agholor PHI

@ WAS

61

 Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ

vs. JAC

62

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. DEN

63

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ CIN

64

 Danny Amendola DET

vs. TB

65

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. BUF

66

 Phillip Dorsett NE

@ CIN

67

 Isaiah Ford MIA

@ NYG

68

 Kendrick Bourne SF

vs. ATL

69

 Kenny Stills HOU

@ TEN

70

 Tyrell Williams OAK

vs. JAC

71

 Mohamed Sanu NE

@ CIN

72

 Josh Gordon SEA

@ CAR

73

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. HOU

74

 Russell Gage ATL

@ SF

75

 Alex Erickson CIN

vs. NE

76

 Adam Humphries TEN INJ

vs. HOU

77

 N’Keal Harry NE

@ CIN

78

 Justin Watson TB

@ DET

79

 John Ross CIN

vs. NE

80

 Allen Lazard GB

vs. CHI

81

 Demaryius Thomas NYJ

@ BAL

82

 Josh Reynolds LAR

@ DAL

83

 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO

vs. IND

84

 Chris Conley JAC

@ OAK

85

 Taylor Gabriel CHI

@ GB

86

 JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI

@ WAS

87

 Greg Ward Jr. PHI

@ WAS

88

 Breshad Perriman TB

@ DET

89

 Pharaoh Cooper ARI

vs. CLE

90

 Willie Snead BAL

vs. NYJ

91

 Demarcus Robinson KC

vs. DEN

92

 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF

@ PIT

93

 Geronimo Allison GB

vs. CHI

94

 Robert Foster BUF

@ PIT

95

 Malik Turner SEA

@ CAR

96

 M. Valdez-Scantling GB

vs. CHI

97

 Andy Isabella ARI

vs. CLE

98

 Rashard Higgins CLE

@ ARI

99

 Seth Roberts BAL

vs. NYJ

100

 KeeSean Johnson ARI

vs. CLE

101

 Miles Boykin BAL

vs. NYJ

102

 Trey Quinn WAS

vs. PHI

103

 Paul Richardson WAS

vs. PHI

104

 Tavon Austin DAL

vs. LAR
