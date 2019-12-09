Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings: AJ Brown Climbs

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether Tennessee Titans rookie AJ Brown can build off of his breakout performance a week ago.

Plus, a devastating injury to one of the league’s very best at the position could not have occurred at a worse time for fantasy owners looking to make their final championship push.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 15

AJ Brown (WR28) exploded against the Oakland Raiders in Week 14 to the tune of 153 yards, two touchdowns, and 33.6 fantasy points, the second-highest scoring total by a wideout for the week.

Brown has now recorded 135 receiving yards or more in two of his last three games, and his connection with Ryan Tannehill continues to blossom.

This week, Brown will face off with a Houston Texans defense who, while overall have struggled to defend the pass, have not been overly welcoming to wideouts’ fantasy production over recent weeks. Houston has held all but one WR to 46 yards or fewer since their Week 10 bye.

With that said, it’s extremely difficult to bet against Ryan Tannehill at the moment. Plus, Brown owns the majority share of the Titans passing targets. That should be good enough to make him a low-end WR2/FLEX starter this Sunday.

Mike Evans (WR5) suffered a hamstring injury on what was a 61-yard touchdown reception this past Sunday. While the play saved his fantasy stats for Week 14, it’ll likely destroy any possibility of Evans being in your Week 15 lineup. The Bucs have already all but proclaimed him out moving forward.

No Evans means Chris Godwin (WR3) becomes even more of a rock-solid WR1 in Week 15. While Justin Watson (WR78) and Breshad Perriman (WR88) have sneaky sleeper appeal against the seventh-worst fantasy unit at defending WRs this season in the Detroit Lions.

Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers

Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough

# Wide Receivers TEAM Opp. 1 Michael Thomas NO vs. IND 2 DeAndre Hopkins HOU @ TEN 3 Chris Godwin TB @ DET 4 Julian Edelman NE @ CIN 5 Mike Evans TB INJ @ DET 6 Robert Woods LAR @ DAL 7 Davante Adams GB vs. CHI 8 Tyreek Hill KC vs. DEN 9 Calvin Ridley ATL @ SF 10 Adam Thielen MIN INJ @ LAC 11 Julio Jones ATL @ SF 12 Jarvis Landry CLE @ ARI 13 Amari Cooper DAL vs. LAR 14 DeVante Parker MIA INJ @ NYG 15 DJ Chark JAC @ OAK 16 Keenan Allen LAC vs. MIN 17 DJ Moore CAR vs. SEA 18 Allen Robinson CHI @ GB 19 Cooper Kupp LAR @ DAL 20 Deebo Samuel SF vs. ATL 21 Tyler Lockett SEA @ CAR 22 Odell Beckham Jr. CLE @ ARI 23 TY Hilton IND INJ @ NO 24 Stefon Diggs MIN @ LAC 25 Alshon Jeffery PHI @ WAS 26 Golden Tate NYG INJ vs. MIA 27 Christian Kirk ARI vs. CLE 28 AJ Brown TEN vs. HOU 29 Courtland Sutton DEN @ KC 30 Kenny Golladay DET vs. TB 31 DJ Metcalf SEA @ CAR 32 John Brown BUF @ PIT 33 Marvin Jones DET vs. TB 34 Tyler Boyd CIN vs. NE 35 Sterling Shepard NYG vs. MIA 36 Mike Williams LAC vs. MIN 37 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ vs. BUF 38 Emmanuel Sanders SF vs. ATL 39 Dede Westbrook JAC @ OAK 40 Darius Slayton NYG vs. MIA 41 Larry Fitzgerald ARI vs. CLE 42 Anthony Miller CHI @ GB 43 Terry McLaurin WAS vs. PHI 44 Marquise Brown BAL vs. NYJ 45 Curtis Samuel CAR vs. SEA 46 Michael Gallup DAL vs. LAR 47 Zach Pascal IND @ NO 48 Cole Beasley BUF @ PIT 49 Will Fuller HOU INJ @ TEN 50 Robby Anderson NYJ @ BAL 51 Auden Tate CIN vs. NE 52 Randall Cobb DAL vs. LAR 53 Keke Coutee HOU @ TEN 54 Jamison Crowder NYJ @ BAL 55 James Washington PIT vs. BUF 56 Marcus Johnson IND @ NO 57 Kelvin Harmon WAS vs. PHI 58 Brandin Cooks LAR @ DAL 59 Sammy Watkins KC vs. DEN 60 Nelson Agholor PHI @ WAS 61 Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ vs. JAC 62 Mecole Hardman KC vs. DEN 63 Jakobi Meyers NE @ CIN 64 Danny Amendola DET vs. TB 65 Diontae Johnson PIT vs. BUF 66 Phillip Dorsett NE @ CIN 67 Isaiah Ford MIA @ NYG 68 Kendrick Bourne SF vs. ATL 69 Kenny Stills HOU @ TEN 70 Tyrell Williams OAK vs. JAC 71 Mohamed Sanu NE @ CIN 72 Josh Gordon SEA @ CAR 73 Corey Davis TEN vs. HOU 74 Russell Gage ATL @ SF 75 Alex Erickson CIN vs. NE 76 Adam Humphries TEN INJ vs. HOU 77 N’Keal Harry NE @ CIN 78 Justin Watson TB @ DET 79 John Ross CIN vs. NE 80 Allen Lazard GB vs. CHI 81 Demaryius Thomas NYJ @ BAL 82 Josh Reynolds LAR @ DAL 83 Tedd Ginn Jr. NO vs. IND 84 Chris Conley JAC @ OAK 85 Taylor Gabriel CHI @ GB 86 JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI @ WAS 87 Greg Ward Jr. PHI @ WAS 88 Breshad Perriman TB @ DET 89 Pharaoh Cooper ARI vs. CLE 90 Willie Snead BAL vs. NYJ 91 Demarcus Robinson KC vs. DEN 92 Isiaiah McKenzie BUF @ PIT 93 Geronimo Allison GB vs. CHI 94 Robert Foster BUF @ PIT 95 Malik Turner SEA @ CAR 96 M. Valdez-Scantling GB vs. CHI 97 Andy Isabella ARI vs. CLE 98 Rashard Higgins CLE @ ARI 99 Seth Roberts BAL vs. NYJ 100 KeeSean Johnson ARI vs. CLE 101 Miles Boykin BAL vs. NYJ 102 Trey Quinn WAS vs. PHI 103 Paul Richardson WAS vs. PHI 104 Tavon Austin DAL vs. LAR