Fantasy Football Week 15 WR Rankings: AJ Brown Climbs

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 15 of the 2019 NFL regular season. This week we examine whether Tennessee Titans rookie AJ Brown can build off of his breakout performance a week ago.
Plus, a devastating injury to one of the league’s very best at the position could not have occurred at a worse time for fantasy owners looking to make their final championship push.
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Wide Receiver Outlook Week 15
AJ Brown (WR28) exploded against the Oakland Raiders in Week 14 to the tune of 153 yards, two touchdowns, and 33.6 fantasy points, the second-highest scoring total by a wideout for the week.
Brown has now recorded 135 receiving yards or more in two of his last three games, and his connection with Ryan Tannehill continues to blossom.
This week, Brown will face off with a Houston Texans defense who, while overall have struggled to defend the pass, have not been overly welcoming to wideouts’ fantasy production over recent weeks. Houston has held all but one WR to 46 yards or fewer since their Week 10 bye.
With that said, it’s extremely difficult to bet against Ryan Tannehill at the moment. Plus, Brown owns the majority share of the Titans passing targets. That should be good enough to make him a low-end WR2/FLEX starter this Sunday.
Mike Evans (WR5) suffered a hamstring injury on what was a 61-yard touchdown reception this past Sunday. While the play saved his fantasy stats for Week 14, it’ll likely destroy any possibility of Evans being in your Week 15 lineup. The Bucs have already all but proclaimed him out moving forward.
No Evans means Chris Godwin (WR3) becomes even more of a rock-solid WR1 in Week 15. While Justin Watson (WR78) and Breshad Perriman (WR88) have sneaky sleeper appeal against the seventh-worst fantasy unit at defending WRs this season in the Detroit Lions.
Week 15 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receivers
- Matchup: Great l Avg l Tough
|#
|Wide Receivers TEAM
|Opp.
|
1
|Michael Thomas NO
|
vs. IND
|
2
|DeAndre Hopkins HOU
|
@ TEN
|
3
|Chris Godwin TB
|
@ DET
|
4
|Julian Edelman NE
|
@ CIN
|
5
|Mike Evans TB INJ
|
@ DET
|
6
|Robert Woods LAR
|
@ DAL
|
7
|Davante Adams GB
|
vs. CHI
|
8
|Tyreek Hill KC
|
vs. DEN
|
9
|Calvin Ridley ATL
|
@ SF
|
10
|Adam Thielen MIN INJ
|
@ LAC
|
11
|Julio Jones ATL
|
@ SF
|
12
|Jarvis Landry CLE
|
@ ARI
|
13
|Amari Cooper DAL
|
vs. LAR
|
14
|DeVante Parker MIA INJ
|
@ NYG
|
15
|DJ Chark JAC
|
@ OAK
|
16
|Keenan Allen LAC
|
vs. MIN
|
17
|DJ Moore CAR
|
vs. SEA
|
18
|Allen Robinson CHI
|
@ GB
|
19
|Cooper Kupp LAR
|
@ DAL
|
20
|Deebo Samuel SF
|
vs. ATL
|
21
|Tyler Lockett SEA
|
@ CAR
|
22
|Odell Beckham Jr. CLE
|
@ ARI
|
23
|TY Hilton IND INJ
|
@ NO
|
24
|Stefon Diggs MIN
|
@ LAC
|
25
|Alshon Jeffery PHI
|
@ WAS
|
26
|Golden Tate NYG INJ
|
vs. MIA
|
27
|Christian Kirk ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
28
|AJ Brown TEN
|vs. HOU
|
29
|Courtland Sutton DEN
|
@ KC
|
30
|Kenny Golladay DET
|
vs. TB
|
31
|DJ Metcalf SEA
|
@ CAR
|
32
|John Brown BUF
|
@ PIT
|
33
|Marvin Jones DET
|
vs. TB
|
34
|Tyler Boyd CIN
|
vs. NE
|
35
|Sterling Shepard NYG
|
vs. MIA
|
36
|Mike Williams LAC
|
vs. MIN
|
37
|JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT INJ
|
vs. BUF
|
38
|Emmanuel Sanders SF
|
vs. ATL
|
39
|Dede Westbrook JAC
|
@ OAK
|
40
|Darius Slayton NYG
|
vs. MIA
|
41
|Larry Fitzgerald ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
42
|Anthony Miller CHI
|
@ GB
|
43
|Terry McLaurin WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
44
|Marquise Brown BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
45
|Curtis Samuel CAR
|
vs. SEA
|
46
|Michael Gallup DAL
|
vs. LAR
|
47
|Zach Pascal IND
|
@ NO
|
48
|Cole Beasley BUF
|
@ PIT
|
49
|Will Fuller HOU INJ
|
@ TEN
|
50
|Robby Anderson NYJ
|
@ BAL
|
51
|Auden Tate CIN
|
vs. NE
|
52
|Randall Cobb DAL
|
vs. LAR
|
53
|Keke Coutee HOU
|
@ TEN
|
54
|Jamison Crowder NYJ
|
@ BAL
|
55
|James Washington PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
56
|Marcus Johnson IND
|
@ NO
|
57
|Kelvin Harmon WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
58
|Brandin Cooks LAR
|
@ DAL
|
59
|Sammy Watkins KC
|
vs. DEN
|
60
|Nelson Agholor PHI
|
@ WAS
|
61
|Hunter Renfrow OAK INJ
|
vs. JAC
|
62
|Mecole Hardman KC
|
vs. DEN
|
63
|Jakobi Meyers NE
|
@ CIN
|
64
|Danny Amendola DET
|
vs. TB
|
65
|Diontae Johnson PIT
|
vs. BUF
|
66
|Phillip Dorsett NE
|
@ CIN
|
67
|Isaiah Ford MIA
|
@ NYG
|
68
|Kendrick Bourne SF
|
vs. ATL
|
69
|Kenny Stills HOU
|
@ TEN
|
70
|Tyrell Williams OAK
|
vs. JAC
|
71
|Mohamed Sanu NE
|
@ CIN
|
72
|Josh Gordon SEA
|
@ CAR
|
73
|Corey Davis TEN
|
vs. HOU
|
74
|Russell Gage ATL
|
@ SF
|
75
|Alex Erickson CIN
|
vs. NE
|
76
|Adam Humphries TEN INJ
|
vs. HOU
|
77
|N’Keal Harry NE
|
@ CIN
|
78
|Justin Watson TB
|
@ DET
|
79
|John Ross CIN
|
vs. NE
|
80
|Allen Lazard GB
|
vs. CHI
|
81
|Demaryius Thomas NYJ
|
@ BAL
|
82
|Josh Reynolds LAR
|
@ DAL
|
83
|Tedd Ginn Jr. NO
|
vs. IND
|
84
|Chris Conley JAC
|
@ OAK
|
85
|Taylor Gabriel CHI
|
@ GB
|
86
|JJ Acega-Whiteside PHI
|
@ WAS
|
87
|Greg Ward Jr. PHI
|
@ WAS
|
88
|Breshad Perriman TB
|
@ DET
|
89
|Pharaoh Cooper ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
90
|Willie Snead BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
91
|Demarcus Robinson KC
|
vs. DEN
|
92
|Isiaiah McKenzie BUF
|
@ PIT
|
93
|Geronimo Allison GB
|
vs. CHI
|
94
|Robert Foster BUF
|
@ PIT
|
95
|Malik Turner SEA
|
@ CAR
|
96
|M. Valdez-Scantling GB
|
vs. CHI
|
97
|Andy Isabella ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
98
|Rashard Higgins CLE
|
@ ARI
|
99
|Seth Roberts BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
100
|KeeSean Johnson ARI
|
vs. CLE
|
101
|Miles Boykin BAL
|
vs. NYJ
|
102
|Trey Quinn WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
103
|Paul Richardson WAS
|
vs. PHI
|
104
|Tavon Austin DAL
|
vs. LAR
-
