Carmelo Anthony & La La Anthony: Are They Back Together Or Still Split?

Carmelo Anthony returned to the NBA as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers on November 19, and in his debut with the franchise, he played against the New Orleans Pelicans, and scored 10 points. Since then, however, the 35-year-old NBA veteran has been putting up All-Star like numbers, which is great news considering his agreement with the Trail Blazers is non-guaranteed, meaning Portland can end the contract at any time without having to pay any remaining salary.

While things are looking up professionally for Anthony, his personal life remains on shaky ground. As reported to People in July, his soon-to-be ex wife La La Anthony, 36, is planning to proceed with looking into an official divorce after separating for a second time this past summer. However, they both remain committed to co-parenting their son, Kiyan, 12.

While Melo was thrilled to sign his $2.1 million contract with Portland and get back on the court, the move also meant he’d be spending a lot more time on the road away from Kiyan, who lives with his mother in New York City.

Despite their estrangement, Lala posted a moving tribute to Melo on Instagram following news of his return the NBA. She captioned a photo of her son and Melo, “He is his dad’s #1 fan & super excited for this new opportunity…but when it’s all said and done, he’s still a 12yr old that is going to miss his dad. Portland you got a great one #portlandtrailblazers #stayme7o.”

On November 25, La La showed up to the Trail Blazers game against the Chicago Bulls and Face-timed in Kiyan with 7:49 left to play in the fourth quarter, so he could watch his father play after he surpassed Alex English for the 18th spot on the career scoring list.

The moment quickly went viral online as it was heartwarming for fans to see La La showing up and supporting her soon-to-be ex husband’s career in the name of their son. “Who wouldn’t want to see this?” La La told ESPN. “It’s amazing and exactly how it should be.”

Watching dad make history ❤️ pic.twitter.com/6e77mnoQNH — Portland Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) November 26, 2019

“Mentally, she kept me going,” Anthony said of La La’s presence, who was in town filming the TV series, The Chi. “Emotionally, she kept me going. She was nudging me, ‘Don’t do it, don’t think about it, don’t do it, don’t you let that thought creep into your head.’ So she was a major, major part of why I’m here today.”

After the game, La La waited to give her man a congratulatory hug, but in the video of their embrace, it seems cordial at best. La La doesn’t seem to hug Melo back, and pulls away when he tries to to give her a kiss.

Lala and Melo, who tied the knot back in 2010, first split back in 2017, when the NBA star allegedly cheated and fathered a daughter with mistress Mia Burks. However, the couple reconciled, and despite Burks’ insistence that her baby Genesis Harlo is Anthony’s, he’s yet to confirm that he’s the father.

While It May Seem Like They Will Reconcile Once More, La La Is Still Not Wearing Her Wedding Ring

La La and Melo having a close and supportive relationship following their recent split may seem like they will soon reconcile once more, however, La La has not slipped her wedding band back on her hand. While modeling for her clothing collection, or attending the American Music Awards, the actress was not rocking a sparkler.

A graduate of Howard University, La La is focusing her life right now on her son, and her career. In addition to appearing on The Chi, she’s starred as Lakeisha Grant on Power for five seasons, and most recently, played Brian Austin Green’s wife on the reboot of BH90210. While she and Melo are legally still married, and La La is technically his wife, it appears the two are keeping their relationship strong for the benefit of their son.

