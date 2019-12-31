Josh McDaniels’ Potential Replacement Could Be Familiar Face

For the first time since 2011, the New England Patriots are likely preparing to have someone other than Josh McDaniels calling the offensive plays next season.

With McDaniels garnering heavy head coaching interest from various different teams around the league, his time in New England is likely over. While that itself could have a ripple-down effect on the rest of the staff and even some of the Patriots’ players, New England’s best strategy for keeping some continuity could be going with a familiar face as his replacement.

There are a few internal options the Patriots may look at to fill the void left by McDaniels, but there’s one outsider who has previous ties to New England. Former Patriots receivers coach Chad O’Shea, who spent the past season as the offensive coordinator in Miami, would likely be New England’s top choice to replace McDaniels.

O’Shea was recently fired by the Dolphins after Miami finished the season ranked 27th in the league in total offense. However, he didn’t exactly have the top choice in personnel to deploy during the year.

Why O’Shea Would Work Out in New England

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported that O’Shea wasn’t fired because he performed poorly at his job. It was a decision instead based on Brian Flores’ desire to move away from a Patriots-esque approach on that side of the ball. Here’s what Breer believes about the move to fire O’Shea:

“I’m told that part of it was Brian Flores’s desire to move away from his Patriot roots on that side of the ball. Why does that make sense? My theory is that since Miami’s going to be really young the next couple years, running a scheme with the complexity of New England’s might be tough on the players developmentally. Which is why it wouldn’t surprise me if we see some more college ideas infused into what Miami is doing.”

Given the O’Shea already has a working knowledge of the Patriots playbook and is familiar with many of the players on the offensive side of the ball, he could be a real asset for the Patriots should they choose to go that route.

It may even be a more exciting challenge for O’Shea with the possibility of Tom Brady departing New England next year. There should still be a decent amount of carryover on offense at the skill positions and some young talent on the offensive line, as well as the chance Rob Gronkowski makes his NFL return.

Who Else Steps Up?

A move that has potentially been a long-time coming for the Patriots coaching staff would be elevating Troy Brown to the title of wide receivers coach. With O’Shea handling the play-calling and special teams coordinator Joe Judge also possibly departing, it would leave an opening at that position as well.

Brown has been around the team throughout the season as a special assistant, helping rookie receivers Jakobi Meyers and N’Keal Harry get acclimated to the professional level. He spent 14 years in New England as a role player in all three phases, particularly wide receiver and punt returner.

He could also help out on special teams with young assistant Cameron Achord likely to be elevated into the coordinator role with Judge departing.

