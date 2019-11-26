Lakers: Is Andre Iguodala or Jamal Crawford LA’s Fit? Vet Reveals Truth

Jamal Crawford is an NBA free agent and many wonder why.

That includes three-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion, Nate Robinson who appeared on this weeks episode of the Scoop B Radio Podcast.

“Jamal Crawford, he also has no business being at home, chilling,” Nate Robinson told me.

“Him, Swaggy P, myself, Monte Ellis and the list goes on.”

It is believed that the Philadelphia 76ers, Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers do have interest in the NBA vet.

Teams like the Utah Jazz could also use him. But the reality is that Crawford can fit in a multitude of systems because of his basketball talent.

“I know I can play,” Crawford told NBA.com’s Shaun Powell.

“I would think my reputation is still solid. It’s baffling to me.

“It’s weird watching games and being apart from it but seeing teams that could use you in certain situations. “I’m kind of an outlier because you don’t see anyone my age having games like that. And I did it off the bench. A year earlier, in my 18th year, I was still averaging double figures. I can bring a multitude of things. I’ll be ready for whatever team decides how I can fit into what they’re trying to do.”

Crawford, who has career averages of 14.6 points and 3.4 assists, was drafted eighth in the 2000 NBA Draft by the Chicago Bulls out of the University of Michigan.

As a member of the Phoenix Suns last season, Crawford scored 50 points on Dirk Nowitzki and the Dallas Mavericks.

Despite criticism, Carmelo Anthony is now back in the NBA as a member of the Portland Trail Blazers.

Melo scored 25 points on the Chicago Bulls on Monday night. Many questioned Melo’s ability to adapt to today’s NBA game…a myth debunked.

Comparatively: Some hang on to Jamal Crawford’s age. He turned 39 this year.

Crawford has skin in the game.

For those tardy to the party: Crawford has the distinction of being one of the league’s top isolation scorers since his debut in the early 2000s.

“Instant scorer,” Lakers forward, Anthony Davis told me of Crawford.

The Lakers could use him, right?

“If we’re looking for a scorer, he’s definitely on that list,” said Davis.

“He can score at will. He knows the game, very crafty with the ball, so if we’re looking for a scorer, then he’s definitely a guy I can see us going after.”

“He can help out the Lakers,” Nate Robinson tells Scoop B Radio.

“There’s a whole bunch of teams.

The Lakers are looking to fill a role on their bench. Names like Jae Crowder and Andre Iguodala have been mentioned for more than a week or so.

Is Iggy a better fit with the Lakers or the Clippers? “As far as fit, Jamal is gonna boring more defense, more hustle plays,” Nate Robinson tells Scoop B Radio.

“It depends on what you want.

“You just have to figure out what you like.”