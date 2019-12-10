Lions’ Kenny Golladay Joins NFL Hall of Famer With 2019 Numbers

One of the rare bright spots for the Detroit Lions this season has been the play of wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Already, Golladay has been shattering several impressive stats this season, and most recently, he joined one of the best players in the league given the numbers.

As the Lions PR account pointed out, Golladay is putting up numbers that are comparable to one of the best seasons in NFL history. Golladay recently joined Randy Moss statistically for the first 12 games of a season in terms of production.

Heres a look at the numbers:

In the last 35 seasons, only two @NFL players have produced at least 45 receptions, a 20.0 receiving average & 9 receiving TDs through the first 12 games of a season: – 2019: @Lions WR Kenny Golladay (@kgxix)

– 1998: Vikings WR Randy Moss (@RandyMoss)#OnePride#ProBowlVote pic.twitter.com/L2Ywu6suSx — Detroit Lions PR (@LionsPR) December 3, 2019

As Lions fans will remember, Moss dominated in 1998 and put up crazy statistics early in his career. That season was a springboard to Moss becoming one of the best players in the league, and a future member of the Hall of Fame. It has been tough to ignore what Golladay is doing in his own right this season, and it leaves folks to wonder if he could be the next to become legendary.

For now, Golladay is likely to keep putting his head down and grinding early in his career.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

From nearly the start of the season until now, Golladay has been having an excellent season catching the ball. So far, he’s put up 1,008 yards and 10 touchdowns. He’s had some huge games already this season, and five times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 1,783 yards and 12 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2019 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

Lions Offense Getting it Done

Golladay isn’t the only one who looks like he’s having fun within Darrell Bevell’s new look offense. The Lions players seem to be excelling within the scheme, and that’s something which Marvin Jones recently alluded to in an interview. Jones said that the Lions have a ton of trust in Bevell and are motivated to keep the big plays coming on the field.

As for the offense as a whole under Bevell, Jones is happy with what he has seen so far and admits he loves the offense that Bevell is running. That’s true for his teammates in the room as well, who have been able to see the group finally reach some of their potential very early on.

“We love it in our room. No complaints. He’s a great mind, he’s done it for a while and he’s had great success so we want to continue that,” he said to the media.

Finally, it seems as if the Lions have the right man calling the shots for their offense that has not only the trust of the team, but the numbers to back it up as well. This trust has likely been a big reason the team has been able to lean on their offense as much as they have.

It’s also been a big reason the team has seemingly unlocked Golladay as one of the best young weapons in the entire NFL. As the big plays continue to pile up, so too could the records and the legendary players he might join along the way.

