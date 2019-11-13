Kenny Golladay Makes Lions History With 2019 Season

The Detroit Lions have a special wide receiver in Kenny Golladay, and thus far this season, Golladay is making his mark in a big way on the field.

Golladay one of the leading receivers in the NFL, he’s snagged 8 touchdowns thus far, and has been piling up the yardage as well as the impact plays for the Lions, who have been incredibly needy for big plays this season.

Lucky for Detroit, Golladay is making explosive plays a habit for the team. How much of a habit? Golladay has broken records for the Lions that have been standing for decades. As the team’s PR account pointed out on Twitter, Golladay has caught a touchdown 40 yards or more in three straight games, something which hasn’t been done in 88 years since 1931.

The last player to accomplish the feat? Bill McKalip, who managed to do it with the Portsmouth Spartans. In other words, the last time the Lions had a wideout as explosive as Golladay, they weren’t even officially the Lions yet.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

From nearly the start of the season until now, Golladay has been having an excellent season catching the ball. So far, he’s put up 697 yards and 8 touchdowns. He’s had some huge games already this season, and four times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 1,783 yards and 12 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2019 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

Lions Offense Getting it Done

Golladay isn’t the only one who looks like he’s having fun within Darrell Bevell’s new look offense. The Lions players seem to be excelling within the scheme, and that’s something which Marvin Jones recently alluded to in an interview. Jones said that the Lions have a ton of trust in Bevell and are motivated to keep the big plays coming on the field.

As for the offense as a whole under Bevell, Jones is happy with what he has seen so far and admits he loves the offense that Bevell is running. That’s true for his teammates in the room as well, who have been able to see the group finally reach some of their potential very early on.

“We love it in our room. No complaints. He’s a great mind, he’s done it for a while and he’s had great success so we want to continue that,” he said to the media.

Finally, it seems as if the Lions have the right man calling the shots for their offense that has not only the trust of the team, but the numbers to back it up as well. This trust has likely been a big reason the team has been able to lean on their offense as much as they have.

It’s also been a big reason the team has seemingly unlocked Golladay as one of the best young weapons in the entire NFL. As the big plays continue to pile up, so too could the franchise records.

