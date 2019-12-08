Patriots Inactives: Key Offensive Starter Ruled Out vs Chiefs

When the New England Patriots take the field on Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs, they will do so without a key member of their offense for the first time.

Center Ted Karras, who suffered an MCL sprain in last week’s loss to the Houston Texans, has been declared out for the first time this season. Up until late in the first half last Sunday, Karras had played in every snap for the Patriots offense this season.

Taking his place will be James Ferentz, the backup center who has a few years of NFL experience, including with the Denver Broncos during their 2015 Super Bowl run.

Byron Cowart, a rookie defensive tackle, was also ruled out for the second straight week as he is dealing with a head injury.

Tom Brady was taken off the Patriots' injury report. Out: DT Byron Cowart (head), C Ted Karras (knee) Questionable: LB Ja'Whaun Bentley (knee), OT Marcus Cannon (illness), S Patrick Chung (heel), WR Julian Edelman (shoulder), CB Jason McCourty (groin), WR Mohamed Sanu (ankle) — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) December 6, 2019

Out of those listed as questionable, Julian Edelman and Mohamed Sanu are both expected to play. Sanu returned last week from a high ankle sprain and Edelman has been dealing with a shoulder injury that has lingered for a couple weeks.

The rest of the inactives will be announced 90 minutes before kickoff.

Jason McCourty’s Potential Return?

The Patriots have been without veteran corner Jason McCourty for the last two games as he is dealing with a groin injury. If McCourty is available to play against the Chiefs today, it will provide a boost for the Patriots defense.

New England will have their hands full against the Chiefs’ arsenal of receivers. Stopping Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins will be a tall task alone, but add Travis Kelce to the mix and its a nearly impossible challenge.

Having McCourty in the mix to help defend against the pass will be a huge benefit for the Patriots. But without him, New England may need to use untested rookie Joejuan Williams in a major defensive role along with second-year corner J.C. Jackson.

What’s the Deal with Damien Harris?

The Patriots drafted Alabama running back Damien Harris in the third round of last April’s NFL draft. But for much of the rookie’s first season, he has barely seen the field or even dressed, spending much of his time on the inactive list.

In the preseason, Harris showed he could be a major contributor on offense with his hard-nosed running style and ability to catch passes in a variety of different routes. This season could be looked at as a de facto “red shirt” season for Harris as he adjusts to the Patriots offense.

Harris would be a strong fit for the Patriots if he were to dress against the Chiefs on Sunday. Given Kansas City’s struggle to defend the run, the Patriots might try to throw a variety of different looks at the Chiefs to prevent adjustments from being easily made.

With two of the final three games against a pair of struggling, non-playoff teams, the Patriots could look to get Harris involved down the stretch to test his progress over the course of the 2019 season.

