Mark Ingram, Lamar Jackson Give Epic Postgame Interview [WATCH]

Lamar Jackson is as quiet and unassuming as they come at quarterback, which only makes him that much more special given the talent he’s shown in 2019.

Someone with that much talent should have a little more arrogance about them, right? Wrong. Jackson even relies on running back Mark Ingram to be his own personal hype man. That much was proven true again after the Baltimore Ravens demolished the New York Jets on Thursday Night Football amid another career night from Jackson.

Following the game, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports spoke with both Jackson and Ingram, and it was clear neither wanted to talk about themselves, but both were more interested in doing most of the talking about the other.

“Man he’s special man. I’ve been telling you all since I don’t know how many weeks ago, he is the MVP front runner. Now I’m going to tell you he is the MVP,” Ingram said of Jackson. “He’s great, he does everything necessary to be a great quarterback. Puts it all on the line for his teammates, humble. We’re blessed. We’re happy for him and we’re just going to keep it going.”

When he had his chance to speak about Ingram, Jackson, typically a man of few words, didn’t hold back either.

“That’s a beast. I’ve been saying it early in the season, he brings a lot of energy to the game, he makes everyone’s job a lot easier,” Jackson said. “I wish he’d have got in the end zone a lot more tonight. I wish he’d have had 100 yards, because that’s my goal. I want him to have over 1,000 yards rushing this year, so we’re going to make it happen.”

Andrews then handed the mic to Ingram, who got to ask a question of Jackson. He opted to ask how it felt to be a winner of the AFC North two straight years and a quarterback shattering records.

“It feels good but we got a lot of season left to play. Unwritten right now. Book unfinished,” Jackson said.

Humble to the end, great teammates, epic interview.

Mark Ingram Ravens’ Top Free Agent Signing

Looking for an under the radar move that paid off in a big way for a team from last March? Look no furthrer than Ingram, who left New Orleans and didn’t generate much interest elsewhere in the league. He eventually signed with the Ravens and the return on investment has been great for Baltimore. This season, Ingram has gone for 963 yards and 10 touchdowns, and has been a key cog in the rushing attack for the Ravens to grind out yardage.

Most might have figured Ingram was the component of his offense in New Orleans, but it’s clear he’s as good as they come at running back and also a phenomenal leader. If the Ravens manage to have playoff success, Ingram and his leadership will be a big reason why.

To that end, he was one of the true steals of free agency.

Lamar Jackson’s Statistics

This season, Jackson has been the epitome of a dual threat quarterback and one of the leaders in the next generation of quarterbacks that will make waves in the league. After the action concluded this week, Jackson has put up 2,889 passing yards and 33 touchdowns through the air. On the ground, he has rumbled for 1,103 yards and 7 touchdowns. As a whole, the Ravens have managed to find the best of Jackson on the field. Arguably, he’s become the most obvious MVP candidate in the league given these type of things.

Since being drafted out of Louisville, Jackson has begun to rewrite the book in the league in terms of what a quarterback is and can be. These numbers and plays only help to prove that in the end.

Numbers like this are just another reason Jackson is one of the NFL’s most exciting athletes to watch, and along with his class, why he’s one of the true rising stars of the game today.

