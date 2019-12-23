Travis Kelce Finds the Endzone to Extend Chiefs’ Lead [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can’t and won’t stop making history. In Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, he became the first tight end to record four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, the Ohio native became the fastest tight end to 500 career catches in NFL history.
Kelce then added to Kansas City’s lead at Soldier Field with a six-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who opened the scoring with a 12-yard rushing touchdown of his own.
With one more week into the regular season, there’s still plenty of time for Kelce to make his case for one of the best at his position to play the game. At the half, the Chiefs lead 17-0.
Mahomes Throws Slight Dig After Throwing TD Pass
Much of the topic surrounding the Mahomes-Trubisky matchup has been the Bears’ arguably regretful decision to pick Trubisky ahead of Mahomes in the 2017 NFL draft. Chicago’s presumed franchise play caller went second overall, while the reigning MVP MVP went 10th overall.
Following the touchdown pass, Mahomes counted to 10 using his fingers to seemingly throw some shade at the teams who had the opportunity to draft him but passed.
Twitter, of course, instantly recognized the slight dig.
Normally not one to gloat (well, openly at least), perhaps this one time Mahomes has every reason to do so.