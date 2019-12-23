Travis Kelce Finds the Endzone to Extend Chiefs’ Lead [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce can’t and won’t stop making history. In Week 15 against the Denver Broncos, he became the first tight end to record four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. Sunday night against the Chicago Bears, the Ohio native became the fastest tight end to 500 career catches in NFL history.

Travis Kelce is the fastest tight end to 500 career catches in NFL history. The guy just keeps breaking records. — Matt McMullen (@KCChiefs_Matt) December 23, 2019

Kelce then added to Kansas City’s lead at Soldier Field with a six-yard touchdown catch from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who opened the scoring with a 12-yard rushing touchdown of his own.

This play call is a sight to see 🤩 pic.twitter.com/JnvZdC7Fy2 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2019

With one more week into the regular season, there’s still plenty of time for Kelce to make his case for one of the best at his position to play the game. At the half, the Chiefs lead 17-0.

Mahomes Throws Slight Dig After Throwing TD Pass

Much of the topic surrounding the Mahomes-Trubisky matchup has been the Bears’ arguably regretful decision to pick Trubisky ahead of Mahomes in the 2017 NFL draft. Chicago’s presumed franchise play caller went second overall, while the reigning MVP MVP went 10th overall.

Following the touchdown pass, Mahomes counted to 10 using his fingers to seemingly throw some shade at the teams who had the opportunity to draft him but passed.

Fun fact: Patrick took his college number 5 and added 10 to it for his current number. Wonder why 🤔 pic.twitter.com/reAFxsrFRa — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 23, 2019

Twitter, of course, instantly recognized the slight dig.

Patrick Mahomes counting off the number of players picked before him IN FRONT OF BEARS FANS, who are down 17-0, is the most savage moment of the season. My god. pic.twitter.com/pDGOhSJntc — Ashlie (@EMT_Ashlie) December 23, 2019

@PatrickMahomes counting the number where he was drafted while playing (and scoring) AT Soldier Field is a next level power move! #KCvsCHI — Aamer Ghaffar (@SmoreARG) December 23, 2019

Let me know how the #Chiefs game progresses. I'll be over here watching a loop of Patrick Mahomes counting to 10. — Jeff Rosen (@jeff_rosen88) December 23, 2019

Normally not one to gloat (well, openly at least), perhaps this one time Mahomes has every reason to do so.