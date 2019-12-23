Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Turns on the Gears for Impressive Rushing TD [WATCH]

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes only needed five yards to give the Chiefs a first and goal against the Chicago Bears Sunday night. Instead, the reigning MVP turned on the gears and sprinted into the endzone for a 12-yard rushing touchdown at Soldier Field.

Prior to kickoff, the NBC Sports nationwide poll favored the visitors win the matchup by 82 percent. With Mahomes’ knee being an ongoing concern since he dislocated it against the Denver Broncos on October 17, it’s a great sign for the rest of the season if the franchise play caller can remain healthy enough to provide more of these sensational plays.

Should the Chiefs prevail against the struggling Mitch Trubisky-led squad, they move into the third seed for the playoffs.

Mahomes Side Arm Pass Makes an Appearance

Known for his impressive throws, Mahomes’ signature side-arm pass that rightfully crowned him the league’s MVP last season made another appearance on that same touchdown drive.

Then, the 24-year-old converted on a third and 18 to wide receiver Tyreek Hill for 19 yards, earning him another impressive stat in the process.

The 19-yard pass to Tyreek Hill on the first drive gives Patrick Mahomes these stats this season on 3rd or 4th and 18 or more: 9-of-10 for 220 yards, 5 first downs, 4 TDs and on interceptions. Amazing. https://t.co/SbhRbogbEd — Adam Teicher (@adamteicher) December 23, 2019

Whether it’s torching his opponent’s defense or hyping his mates up with a riveting pre-game speech, Patrick Mahomes is really the gift that keeps on giving.