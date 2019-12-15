Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Becomes First TE to Record Four Straight 1,000-Yard Seasons

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce just solidified himself as one of the best to play his position. On Sunday, the 30-year-old became the first tight end to record four straight 1000-yard seasons, doing so against divisional rivals the Denver Broncos at Arrowhead Stadium.

Another record broken! 🏹 Congratulations to Travis Kelce on becoming the first TE in NFL history to have 4 consecutive 1,000-receiving yard seasons! pic.twitter.com/LGiT2274MH — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 15, 2019

The Ohio native shared the record of three consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons with veteran Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, who did it himself from 2014 to 2016.

Kelce is currently on a five-year, $46.8 million contract with Kansas City. It goes through the 2021 season, so he will become an unrestricted free agent in 2022, when he is 33 years of age.

Twitter Reacts to Kelce’s Milestone

Kelce, who is very active on social media, will be delighted to see the many Chiefs fans, reporters and lovers of the game who are celebrating his accomplishment with him over on Twitter.

Travis Kelce-consistency — Jay Binkley (@3guysinagarage) December 15, 2019

Travis Kelce now has 4 straight seasons with 1000+ yards setting an NFL record. Best TE in the game. #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/r6o6nqi8Bs — Mike Adams (Chiefs AFC West Champs) (@AdamsDMike) December 15, 2019

Travis Kelce is the best TE in football — Ryan Klassen (@BossinKlassen) December 15, 2019

travis kelce is a future hall of famer — dxa (@twituserdxa) December 15, 2019

When I grow up, I want to be Travis Kelce. :) — Ward (@KCVodkaFan) December 15, 2019

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said last week that his number one tight end still has plenty of juice left in him, and wants to continuously improve week after week.

“He wants to get better,” Reid said to reporters prior to Kansas City’s matchup against the New England Patriots. “That’s probably more important than the ability to get better. He wants to get better in all areas of his game which makes it enjoyable to coach the guy. You see him grow over the years as a player and a teammate and all those things. He’s got great ability. He knows how to play the game. He’s another one of those guys that has a good feel for it.”