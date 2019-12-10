Eli’s Back! Manning Returns to Action, Throws Two TD Strikes to Darius Slayton [WATCH]

Eli Manning still has some life left in that 38-year-old arm.

The two-time Super Bowl MVP returned under center for the New York Giants on Monday night and found receiver Darius Slayton for not one, but two touchdowns in the second quarter.

Manning got the start at quarterback over rookie Daniel Jones, who is nursing a high ankle sprain.

The first touchdown pass for Manning was a 35-yard strike to Slayton to open the second quarter.

Then, with the Giants up 10-3 with 35 seconds remaining in the half, Manning stunned the crowd at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, launching a 55-yard touchdown pass to Slayton.

The 38-year-old Manning has taken a dip in the fountain of youth, hitting on 11-of-19 passes for 179 yards and two touchdowns in the first half.

The 2-10 Giants took a 17-3 lead into halftime against an Eagles team who played an uninspiring first half as they try to keep pace in the NFC East division race.