Antonio Brown Battery Case Possibly Investigated: Report

Antonio Brown is under investigation for a possible battery, according to an ESPN reporter, who added that the former New England Patriots’ player has not been arrested at this point. Brown is also accused of burglary, and it all involves a moving company driver, TMZ reported.

There is an active police scene at Brown’s Florida home.

TMZ reported that the free-agent wide receiver “has been accused of felony battery and burglary stemming from an incident with a driver who works for a moving company.” Police have not confirmed these accounts. TMZ reported that there was a major law enforcement response to Brown’s Hollywood, Florida home, and it’s considered an “active scene.” The entertainment site reported that police were trying to coax Brown into surrendering peacefully.

According to Local 10, six officers responded to Brown’s home after receiving a 911 call reporting a battery outside the residence at 3600 Estate Oak Circle. A moving truck was seen parked outside the home.

Cameron Wolfe, an ESPN reporter who covers the NFL, wrote on Twitter on January 21, 2020, “Hollywood police are investigating Antonio Brown for possible battery at his home today source told ESPN. There is still an active scene at Brown’s home as police determine if battery charges will be brought against him. As of now he has not been arrested. Story coming shortly.”

Wolfe continued, “Police believe that it is not a domestic situation, source says. More information coming.” More details and the accuser’s name are not yet clear. However, ESPN later reported that the incident was not domestic in nature.

A Crime Scene Tech Was Seen Taking a Picture of a Man’s Stomach Area

“Hollywood police at #AntonioBrown Hollywood Oaks home,” reported journalist Jeff Weinsier on Twitter.

“Crime scene tech just took picture of unidentified man stomach area. Man lifted his shirt so tech could take pix. Man was standing behind moving truck. #nfl #SuperBowlLIV.”

The incident comes a week after Brown’s agent Drew Rosenhaus “conditionally terminated his relationship with him until the wide receiver seeks counseling,” ESPN reported. In addition, according to ESPN, earlier in January 2020, Brown “had an obscene outburst toward the police and the mother of his children that he streamed live on Instagram.”

The Battery Case Comes After Brown Was Accused of Rape in a Federal Lawsuit

The possible battery case comes months after Brown was ousted by the Patriots following a woman’s claims in a federal lawsuit that he raped her.

Britney Taylor accused Brown of raping her in the federal lawsuit filed in the Southern District of Florida. In it, Taylor described three incidents in which she says Brown sexually assaulted her and forced her to have sexual intercourse. The NFL player adamantly denied the accusations.

On September 20, after more accusations arose against Brown in a Sports Illustrated article and allegations swirled that he sent intimidating texts to a second woman who accused him of sexual misconduct, Brown was released by the Patriots. Taylor’s attorneys said they had no comment about his release.

TMZ reported that police were previously at Brown’s home relating to child custody issues involving Brown’s Chelsie Kyriss.

People Responded to the Reports of More Antonio Brown Trouble on Twitter

People shared jokes, frustration – and hopes for a Netflix documentary – as news of Brown’s latest troubles spread.

Other people pointed out the seriousness of it all.

This post is being updated as more information is learned.