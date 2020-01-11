Browns ‘Sleeper Candidate’ in Coaching Search Gaining Steam

The Cleveland Browns are taking their time with a decision on their next head coach, and have a variety of options in front of them.

The Browns have had a large interview pool that included Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski, Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy, Ravens OC Greg Roman, 49ers DC Robert Saleh, Bills OC Brian Daboll and most recently Patriots OC Josh McDaniels. Mike McCarthy also interviewed, but he was hired by the Cowboys.

The one candidate who’s picking up steam as a “sleeper” is Daboll, according to ESPN’s Chris Mortensen. Here’s what the veteran insider had to say about the Browns coaching search:

“The Browns interviewed eight candidates, including McDaniels and three current playoff coordinators (Bienemy, Saleh, Stefanski). If there’s a “sleeper” it is Bills OC Brian Daboll, who had a strong interview, via sources.”

Brian Daboll an Interesting Candidate for Browns

Daboll is just 44, but has nearly two decades of experience in the NFL as an assistant, having won five Super Bowls with the Patriots (XXXVI, XXXVIII, XXXIX, XLIX, LI) and a national championship at Alabama in 2017. Daboll spent time in Cleveland under head coach Eric Mangini in 2009 and 2010.

The Bills offense was not exactly been prolific this season — ranking 23rd in points per game at 19.6 and 24th in yards at 330.2. But Daboll oversaw the development of quarterback Josh Allen, who made a leap in his sophomore season. The Bills were bounced from the playoff in heartbreaking fashion against the Texans in the Wild Card round.

A priority for the Browns will be bringing in a coach who can get quarterback Baker Mayfield — the No. 1 overall pick in 2018 — trending in the right direction. He was expected to thrive under Kitchens, but instead tossed 21 interceptions and was inconsistent at best thanks to some shoddy protection.

Daboll’s name has not been mentioned much among the favorite, which ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler listed as McDaniels and Stefanski. However, he also noted that the team is keeping an “open mind.”

Multiple people around the league, including some who are involved in the Browns’ process, believe Josh McDaniels or Kevin Stefanski will be Cleveland’s next coach. But I’m told the Browns entered search with open mind and want to interview everyone before making decision. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) January 10, 2020

“Multiple people around the league, including some who are involved in the Browns’ process, believe Josh McDaniels or Kevin Stefanski will be Cleveland’s next coach,” Fowler reported. “But I’m told the Browns entered search with open mind and want to interview everyone before making decision.”

Browns Determined to ‘Get it Right’ With Coaching Search

The Browns are the only team without a coach, so there’s no rush on their part to fill the vacancy just yet. The team could wait until the postseason wraps up, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

It’s the second coaching search in as many years for the Browns, who fired Freddie Kitchens after a disappointing 6-10 season that started with heaps of hype, with many pegging the Browns as a Super Bowl contender.

That ended up not being the case, as the offense struggled to integrate Odell Beckham Jr. into the offense after a blockbuster offseason move and discipline turned into a major issue, highlighted by the helmet swinging incident that was epitomized with Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett being suspended indefinitely.

The Browns finished the decade with a 42-115-1 record and were known more for their instability than anything else. Browns owner Jimmy Haslam made sure to note in his press conference that he’s well aware how turbulent recent years have been.

“I think patience and continuity are good as long as you think you have the right people in place,” Haslam said during the start of the coaching search. “We just did not feel like we had the right people in place to move forward like we would like to. Believe me, this kind of change is hard. It is not something we wanted to do. I think I started out by saying it is certainly not something we are proud of, but it is something we are determined to get right this time.”

