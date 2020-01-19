Former Super Bowl Champion Patriots, Dolphins Coach Lands With Browns

Last week, the Cleveland Browns announced the hiring of their 18th head coach in franchise history, Kevin Stefanski. The former Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator will look to take the talented Browns roster and improve on their disappointing 6-10 finish under Freddy Kitchens in 2019.

Just days after accepting the job, Stefanski is already building out his staff for the 2020 season and beyond, including narrowing the searching for an offensive coordinator. Before that, however, it appears he has addressed another critical role on the offensive side of the ball.

As reported by NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport on Sunday morning, the Browns have added ex-Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots coach Chad O’Shea as their new wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

O’Shea most recently served as the Dolphins’ offensive coordinator for the 2019 season before being let go by Maimi on December 30, 2019 following a surprising 5-11 season given the level of available talent. O’Shea originally joined former Patriots coaching mate Brian Flores when he took over Miami’s top job last year. The two were previously together for 11 years in New England under head coach Bill Belichick.

The spotlight on the three-time Super Bowl champion coach will certainly get brighter as he attempts to improve the Browns’ scheme and get more production out of star WR Odell Beckham Jr., in addition to Cleveland’s other playmakers such as WR Jarvis Landry, TE David Njoku, and RB Nick Chubb.

