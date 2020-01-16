Cops Issue Arrest Warrant for Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr.

New Orleans Police Department has obtained an arrest warrant for Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr., as reported by WDSU.

The warrant was reportedly issued after the wide receiver made contact with a security guard following the College Football National Championship at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on Monday Night. A source told WDSU that the simple battery warrant was signed by a judge on Thursday morning.

The reported contact with an officer was captured on video after LSU defeated Clemson 42-25 in the title game, which sealed a perfect season for the Tigers. Afterward, according to AL.com, Beckham Jr. went to go celebrate with his alma mater in the locker room.

OBJ wasn’t gonna let that officer spoil the fun.. told him to get the gat. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/sWoWj53r42 — 🕊 (@wannabjoyful) January 14, 2020

The night turned controversial after a police officer approached LSU players, and threatened to arrest them for smoking celebratory cigars in the locker room. Beckham Jr. was apparently not having any of that, and in the video seen below, Beckham can be seen walking behind the officer and appears to slap the officer’s backside. Once the officer responded to Beckham Jr.’s actions, OBJ then appeared to mock the officer to his face.

While another officer tried to say that it was alright to celebrate with a cigar in the locker room, his commander told him it was a no-go. Several players holding cigars appeared to laugh at the warning, but the cop wasn’t smiling, and it’s now clear that he was not kidding.

Browns Release Statement & Latest on Arrest Warrant

The Cleveland Browns have released a statement regarding the Beckham incident. At this time, it doesn’t appear that there is any major update from the team or Beckham’s representatives beyond the statement below.

Statement regarding Odell Beckham Jr. incident: pic.twitter.com/7cN3jOLCj6 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) January 16, 2020

As ESPN’s Josina Anderson also detailed, Beckham’s legal team is “currently handling the situation” following LSU’s victory.

In another report which comes from Nola.com’s Ramon Antonio Vargas and Carlie Wells, a law enforcement source said authorities initially attempted to get a warrant for a misdemeanor sexual battery charge against Beckham, but it was declined by a judge.

Beckham Jr. Was Already Making Headlines After Allegedly Handing Out Cash To LSU Players

After LSU defeated Clemson, LSU alum Odell Beckham Jr. was caught on video handing out stacks of $100 bills to the team’s players. This included Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin during the Tigers’ post-game championship celebration.

LSU’s athletic director Robert Munson, however, told reporters on Tuesday, that it was all just for fun. “The bills were fake bills … it was a joke.”

Shortly after Munson’s comments, USA Today reported that LSU would be investigating whether or not Beckham Jr. was handing out real cash to players following their National Championship victory.

Making the situation even more complicated, LSU’s Heisman winning quarterback Joe Burrow took to the airwaves on Wednesday morning with the opposite view of his athletic director’s comments.

As a guest on Barstool Sports’ podcast Pardon My Take, Burrow told host Big Cat that he was also on the receiving end of Beckham’s charity and that it was in fact, real money that he received.

Beckham Jr., however, has been gifting the LSU Tigers team since before the National Championship game. The NFL star gave every LSU football player a pair of Beats by Dre headphones ahead of the National Championship game. Unlike the cash money situation, the Beats gift had been cleared by the NCAA. The NCAA postseason rules allow players to receive up to $550 worth of gifts for competing in bowl games.

