Richard Sherman Calls Out Browns for Coaching Hire

At least one person was not a fan of the Cleveland Browns hiring Minnesota Vikings offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski as their next head coach.

San Francisco 49ers veteran cornerback Richard Sherman just played against Stefanski’s offense in the NFC Divisional Round, helping his team beat the Vikings 27-10 and limiting the Minnesota unit to 147 total yards.

Sherman was apparently not happy that his defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, did not get the opportunity. Saleh was one of the top contenders for the job, along with Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

“Wow just wow…… just W….O….W…. guess I should have expected it,” Sherman wrote.

If the Browns were going to opt for Saleh, they would have had to wait until the Niners were eliminated from the playoffs.

Browns Get Kevin Stefanski Second-Time Around

Stefanski interviewed for the job with the Browns last year as well, but the Browns ultimately went went Freddie Kitchens, who was fired after a disappointing 6-10 season that started with heaps of hype, with many pegged the Browns as a Super Bowl contender.

The offense struggled to integrate Odell Beckham Jr. into the offense after a blockbuster offseason move and discipline turned into a major issue, highlighted by the helmet swinging incident that was epitomized with Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett being suspended indefinitely.

Stefanski has some weapons to play with as he takes over the job in running back Nick Chubb, wide receivers Beckham and Jarvis Landry and quarterback Baker Mayfield.

The Browns skewed offensive with their coaching search and a good part of that is likely because they want to get the most out of Mayfield as he enters his third NFL season after being the No. 1 overall pick in 2018.

After setting the rookie passing touchdown record and being in the MVP conversation entering the year, Mayfield’s sophomore season was largely disappointing. In all, he collected 3,827 yards, 22 touchdowns and a whopping 21 interceptions.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam spoke on the collection of young talent the team has in place when talking to reporters about the coaching opening early in the search.

“Greedy (Williams), who is 22; (LB) Mack (Wilson), who is 21; (S Sheldrick) Redwine, who is 23 and (CB) Denzel (Ward), who is 22. (QB) Baker (Mayfield) is 24, and our old guys (WR) Jarvis (Landry) and (WR) Odell (Beckham Jr.) are 27. It is a very young group. (DE) Myles (Garrett) is 24. That core group of players is very young. I can’t imagine anybody wanting to change that group.”

Browns Shift Focus to Filling GM Role

The Browns now have to fill their general manager position. Andrew Berry, current Eagles VP of player personnel, is believed to be the frontrunner, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Berry had the same role with the Browns from 2016-18, but departed this offseason for Philadelphia.

Browns Chief Strategy Office Paul DePodesta — who led the coaching search — Berry and Stefanski would form an All-Ivy league trio. Berry and DePodesta are Harvard grads, while Stefanski played defensive back at Penn.

“If you look at the successful organizations that are consistently in the playoffs, there is alignment within the organization and they have the right people in the right place, coach and GM,” Haslam said. “That’s what we’re focused on tremendously and that alignment is something that is really, really important.”

