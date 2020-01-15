Super Bowl Odds Revealed for Eagles in 2020 NFL Season

The good news is there are only seven teams with better odds than the Eagles to win Super Bowl LV. The bad news? One of those teams plays in the NFC East.

That’s right. The Dallas Cowboys have better odds to win next year’s world championship than the Philadelphia Eagles. The boys in midnight green are getting 20-1 odds to win Super Bowl LV, per oddsmakers at The Westgate SuperBook in Las Vegas.

Their hated rivals down in Texas are listed at 16-1 to win next year’s big game in Tampa. Maybe the bookies know something we don’t — they always do, right? — considering the Eagles were the superior team in 2019. Not only did Philadelphia win the NFC East but they flat-out embarrassed and stole the division over Dallas.

2021 Super Bowl futures already out @SuperBookUSA Chiefs 7-1

49ers 8-1

Ravens 8-1

Saints 10-1

Patriots 12-1

Steelers 12-1

Cowboys 16-1

Eagles 20-1

Packers 20-1

Seahawks 20-1

Rams 30-1

Browns 30-1

Bears 30-1

Chargers 30-1

Colts 30-1

Texans 30-1

Vikings 30-1 (1/2) — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 14, 2020

The opening lines make even less sense when you consider the state of the rival franchises. For starters, the Cowboys have yet to sign two cornerstones of their future: Amari Cooper and Dak Prescott. The standout receiver and starting quarterback are both unrestricted free agents in 2020 and neither has a long-term contract.

The Cowboys have stressed that both players are top offseason priorities, even hinting that a deal with Prescott is imminent. There have also been rumors about them possibly using the dreaded franchise tag on Prescott at a cost of $32.9 million.

“We’ve got some guys on here that I’m really proud of what they gave us this year,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told the team’s official website in December. “And a lot of them that aren’t necessarily signed, I plan on getting them signed.”

An exclusive franchise tag for Dak Prescott ($33Mish), a transition tag for Amari Cooper ($16.7M) + Ezekiel Elliott’s figure ($10.9M) amounts to $61M, or 30% of the #Cowboys 2020 cap. https://t.co/04tF60UaIg — Spotrac (@spotrac) January 14, 2020

Former Giants Coach Mentioned as Candidate for Eagles OC

Another day, another name added to the long list of candidates for Eagles offensive coordinator. The newest one is Ben McAdoo.

The former head coach of the Giants was fired after going 13-15 in parts of two seasons at the helm in New York. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, McAdoo could be an attractive option to lead the Eagles’ offense.

In fact, Philadelphia flirted with the Pennsylvania native before they hired Doug Pederson in 2016. The familiarity is there and kind of makes sense.

“Ben McAdoo is out there,” Schefter told 97.5 The Fanatic’s “Farzetta and Tra In The Morning” show, via NJ Advance Media. “The Eagles, at one point in time, were actually interested in hiring him as a head coach. I think he’s ready to come back into the game as an offensive coordinator.”

"Well I think Duce has to be in the discussion, he's done a great job & he's earned it. I know this, it's going to be a very through process, not sure if Caldwell does it just because of health. Ben McAdoo is out there, he's ready to come back" – @AdamSchefter — 975TheFanatic (@975TheFanatic) January 15, 2020

Yes, McAdoo didn’t last too long in New York but his departure was expedited due to one controversial move. His decision to bench Eli Manning in 2017 — despite being the smart thing to do — was seen as disrespectful and met with remorse from both fans and media. The backlash was swift and led to his ouster.

It should be noted that McAdoo’s offensive units weren’t all bad. The Giants’ passing attack ranked 17th in the NFL in 2016 (242.4 yards per game) and 19th in 2017 (217.4). Remember, McAdoo would likely not be in charge of the play-calling duties in Philadelphia.

