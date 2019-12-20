Eagles-Cowboys Rivalry: Top 10 Reasons Why Dallas Sucks

It’s Day 4 of Dallas Week in Philadelphia. Time to talk about the reasons why the city that killed John F. Kennedy sucks.

That’s right. The Eagles are playing for their playoff lives this weekend against the franchise’s most-hated rival. While the Cowboys own the all-time series 69-52, there is plenty of hope and optimism.

Mainly, well, because Dallas sucks. A new chapter to the Philadelphia-Dallas rivalry will be written on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. Be ready to yell.

“It’s going to be whatever we make it,” Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said. “We show up and lay an egg, it’ll be the loudest boos we’ve heard since I’ve been here. We show up and play some ball and I think it’ll be rocking.”

Eagles-Cowboys: Top 10 Reasons Why Dallas Sucks

A Famous Philadelphian Created ‘America’s Team’

Did you know the Cowboys received their moniker of “America’s Team” by a tried-and-true Philadelphian? It’s a fact. The awkward name was given to them in 1978 by famed NFL Films narrator John Facenda, aka the “Voice of God.” He used the line in an off-script moment that stuck to introduce Cowboys highlights:

They appear on television so often that their faces are as familiar to the public as presidents and movie stars. They are the Dallas Cowboys, “America’s Team”.

Want to rub it in Dallas’ fans faces even more? The founder of NFL Films, Ed Sabol, is also a Philly native who met Facenda in a local bar and encouraged the legendary voice-over to take the gig.

Most Arrested Players in NFC East Division

According to the website NFL Arrests, Dallas leads the NFC East division with 24 total arrests since 2000. The most recent one came on Dec. 5 when Cowboys defensive tackle Antwaun Woods was arrested during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana.

The 24 arrests covers the dates ranging from Jan. 1, 2000 through Dec. 19, 2019. So that leaves out Michael Irvin and those cocaine-fueled teams of the 1990s, plus Ezekiel Elliott’s multiple fiascos since no formal charges have been filed.

Owner Has Been Accused of Sexual Assault

That’s right. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was accused of sexual assault in 2014 stemming from a 2009 incident where he allegedly groped and inappropriately fondled an exotic dancer. The case was later dismissed since it was filed after the statute of limitations had run out. Of course, there were rampant rumors that Jones paid hush money. The NFL never punished Jones.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has settled sexual assault lawsuit http://t.co/UWRmq9G2yJ pic.twitter.com/wgHxiEptLZ — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) October 16, 2014

Cowboys Ran Up the Score on Scab Players

The year was 1987 and the NFL was on strike. Except in Dallas where several players, including QB Danny White and RB Tony Dorsett, crossed the picket line to play football. Meanwhile, Philadelphia had a squad comprised solely of replacement players and when the two teams met, well, it got heated.

The Cowboys ran up the score and even took their starters out and then put them back in despite the game already being out of hand at 41-10. Two months later — after the strike had ended — the Eagles returned the favor by faking a kneel-down and tacking on an extra touchdown in a 37-20 win.

Cowboys Cut the Legendary Randall Cunningham

Yes, it was toward the tail end of his career but they did cut one of the greatest Eagles of all-time. Cunningham played one season in Dallas after he was signed to serve as Troy Aikman’s backup in 2000. He eventually took the starting reins due to injury and the team finished at 5-11. He even dueled it out with Donovan McNabb. But it wasn’t pretty and The Ultimate Weapon was old. However, the Cowboys did Cunningham a disservice by voiding the final year on his two-year contract and kicking him to the curb in favor of Tony Banks.

#Eagles QB Donovan Mcnabb and #Cowboys QB Randall Cunningham shake hands following a divisional battle. #MidfieldMonday pic.twitter.com/XzjE0rLsBx — Quarterback Club (@TheNewQBClub) February 27, 2017

They Think God Watches Them Play Football

Surely God enjoys watching good football, right? Cowboys fans are adamant there is a hole in the roof of their stadium because one of their linebackers once proclaimed: “Texas Stadium has a hole in its roof, so God can watch His favorite team play.” Arrogance at its best.

The reality is the hole was left there because plans to build a retractable roof were scrapped due to poor technology. Meanwhile, Lincoln Financial Field became the first NFL stadium to install a Sensory Room for fans with autism.

They Thought Someone Put a Bounty on Luis Zendejas

Of all the players, it was rumored that former Eagles coach Buddy Ryan put a bounty on kicker Luis Zendejas in the infamous “Bounty Bowl” at Texas Stadium in 1989. He had played in Philadelphia the previous year and fell out of favor with Ryan. The coach was accused of placing a $200 bounty on both Zendejas and Troy Aikman as the bizarre incident led to a rematch dubbed “Bounty Bowl 2” in Philadelphia. Ryan always laughed at the assertion and the NFL later cleared the Eagles of any wrong-doing.

In 1989, Buddy Ryan put a $200 bounty on Cowboys K Luis Zendejas, who had been cut by the Eagles earlier that season. The game came to be known as "Bounty Bowl I". pic.twitter.com/Xl8fApYxwZ — Addicted to Helmets (@addicted2helmet) October 21, 2019

What’s the Deal with the Stupid Blue Star?

The blue star plastered on the Cowboys’ helmets, field, apparel — and everything in Dallas, really — first popped up in 1960 and was meant to pay a state-wide tribute to the Lone Star State in Texas. The color blue has been described as symbolizing “excellence, power, perseverance, purity, strength, and integrity,” according to the website 1000 Logos.

That certainly sounds made up. However, the star has been at the center of some great moments and controversies in NFL history, most notably when Terrell Owens openly mocked it and celebrated on it.

Intolerable Idiot Skip Bayless Cheers for Dallas

He’s one of the most insufferable and idiotic sports talkers on the national airwaves — and he raises his boot spikes proudly for the Cowboys. Skip Bayless is constantly offering up scathing “hot takes” on Carson Wentz’s deficiencies and failures while glorifying the (normally, not this year) sub-par play of Dak Prescott.

His absurd act is nauseating. Earlier this year, Bayless called the Eagles the “most overrated team” in football while starting a war of words with DeSean Jackson. Time will tell the outcome on his prediction, but the Texas loud-mouth will always be annoying. Just like Dallas.

Dallas Killed a President: John F. Kennedy

This might sound harsh but it’s accurate. The history books prove it. John F. Kennedy — the 35th President of the United States — was shot and killed at 12:30 p.m. while his motorcade rounded Dealey Plaza in Dallas.

The city has a museum dedicated to his memory on the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository Building. And you thought throwing snowballs at Santa Claus was vicious? Not so bad.

