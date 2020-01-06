Dell Curry Says He Can See Warriors Steph Curry Playing Past 16 Seasons If Healthy

Late last year [Octobe, 4, 2019] Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during an interview with Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area revealed when he plans to retire from the NBA. While participating in a panel at TechCrunch Disrupt, and Curry announced that he planned on playing six more seasons in the league and then retire in honor of his father, Dell Curry. Dell played 16 seasons [1986-2002] in the NBA before he announced his retirement.

“Being in the NBA, this is a very short period of my life — from 21, so hopefully I can play for like another six years. And then you think about what you want to do for the rest of your life. And we’re hopefully setting up the groundwork and the framework for success in this space and doing it our way.”

Steph would also like to focus more time on his tech investments as well.

“First, it’s about [the] opportunity,” the three-time NBA champion said. “Having been here for 10 years, you start to meet people and kind of get into the scene a little bit. And understand how I can bring my personality and my team along and really learn how I want to go about it.

“It’s just exciting to be able to meet amazing founders that are purpose-driven and have similar mindsets and missions that we do, and align with them and go on that journey.”

“Really enjoying the ride, and I’ve been fortunate to have a great team behind me that’s on this journey with me.”

Dell Curry Weighed-in on Steph Wanted to Retire in Six Seasons

On Saturday night before the Charlotte Hornets took on the Dallas Mavericks, Dell Curry was interviewed by Fanatics View and was asked about Steph wanting to honor him by only playing 16 seasons in the NBA.

“That’s a good goal 16 years in the NBA is a long time. You don’t see a lot of guys playing that long nowadays, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he goes beyond that. If he is healthy and still wants to play,” said Curry. “He loves the game, and I think it’s great for the league you see Vince playing this long, Dirk played 21 years. As long as you are healthy, you love the game, and you can contribute. I say play in this as long as you can.”

During his 16 seasons in the league, Dell averaged 11.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, and 1.8 assists playing for the Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers, Toronto Raptors, Charlotte Hornets, and Milwaukee Bucks. Curry is now Color Commentator for the Charlotte Hornets.

As for Steph Curry, he is currently out with a broken hand, which he suffered back in November of 2019 against the Phoenix Suns, according to NBA.com. Curry was driving to the basket and was sandwiched between Kelly Oubre Jr. and Aron Baynes, and Baynes came down on Curry’s hand.

“Aron Baynes came up after the game and just wanted to know how Steph was doing,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. “You could tell he felt really bad. It’s just a random basketball play, so stuff happens.”

