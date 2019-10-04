Warriors’ Stephen Curry Reveals Plans for Retirement

When will Stephen Curry retire? The Golden State Warriors guard has already revealed when he plans to walk away from the game.

While appearing as a panelist at TechCrunch Disrupt earlier this week in San Francisco, the 31-year-old guard revealed that he plans to play six more years — meaning that he’ll retire at the conclusion of the 2024- 25 season.

Via Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Being in the NBA, this is a very short period of my life — from 21 so hopefully I can play for like another six years. And then you think about what you want to do the rest of your life. And we’re hopefully setting up the groundwork and the framework for success in this space and doing it our way.

The main topic on hand was regarding Curry’s investments in the tech world. He answered the question while simultaneously stating when he plans to retire from basketball to focus mostly on his investments.

“First, it’s about opportunity,” the three-time NBA champion said. “Having been here for 10 years, you start to meet people and kind of get into the scene a little bit. And understand how I can bring my personality and my team along and really learn how I want to go about it. “It’s just exciting to be able to meet amazing founders that are purpose-driven and have similar mindsets and missions that we do, and align with them and go on that journey.” “Really enjoying the ride and I’ve been fortunate to have a great team behind me that’s on this journey with me.”

Why Curry Wants to End His Career at 16 Seasons

If you’re wondering why Curry plans to retire after 16 exactly seasons, that would be because that was the exact number of seasons that his dad Dell played in the NBA. Dell Curry played from 1986 until 2002.

However, unlike his father Dell — who played for five different teams during his career — Steph is likely to end his NBA career with just one — the Golden State Warriors.

While Curry plans to “invest” six more years into his NBA career — he’s on pace to shatter the 3-point field goals record by a full 1,000 over the current leader (Ray Allen) if he plays until the 2024-25 season — he takes his actual investments in tech companies very seriously.

“I have a full-time job that requires a lot of my attention. But I’m all in on our weekly updates, our periodical updates,” Curry said. “I’m all in and that’s been the fun part about it.”

Scottie Pippen: We’ll Never See Another Steph Curry

We all know that Curry is a once-in-a-generation type of player. He solely revolutionized the NBA into becoming a 3-point shooting league when teams had never won championships predicated on 3-point shooting.

Now, every squad in the league is trying to replicate Curry and the Warriors’ ability to knock down 3-pointers.

Scottie Pippen, who knows a thing or two about basketball as a basketball Hall-of-Famer, went so far as to predict that there will never be another Curry, during his appearance on ESPN’s “The Jump.”

“I think this is truly a one-off,” Pippen said. “Unless he can force his son to go for all his records. It’s amazing, I mean you look at how this kid shoots the ball from behind the 3-point line, he shoots it like it’s a layup. There’s no restriction, he’s been a game-changer, you look at his threes attempts compared to Ray Allen and reality he’s getting three or five a game whereas Steph is probably getting 10 to 15 a game so I don’t see any players in the league that can really change this landscape unless him and Klay get on separate teams.”

Considering Curry holds three of the top four 3-point field goal seasons in NBA history, I can agree with Pippen’s assessment here.