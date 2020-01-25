Dez Bryant Lays Out ‘Dream Goals’ Involving Dallas Cowboys

Dez Bryant is doubling down on his desire to return to Dallas.

Admittedly “hungry” for an NFL comeback, and having practically begged the Cowboys to bring him in, the free-agent wide receiver shared on Twitter Thursday his “dream goals” — a list of three preferred landing spots, including the team with which he spent eight years and scored 73 touchdowns.

My dream goals… I want to suit up in the blue and silver…the black and gold or black and purple… — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 24, 2020

Blue and silver, obviously, represents the Cowboys. Black and purple signifies the Baltimore Ravens, whom Bryant rebuffed following his April 2018 release from Dallas. There’s some confusion as to black and gold; some think he meant the Pittsburgh Steelers while others believe it’s the New Orleans Saints, who signed Dez to a one-year contract in November 2018. (Bryant tore his Achilles’ tendon in his first Saints practice.)

He’s previously expressed interest in joining the New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs, as well.

Regardless, Bryant is hard at work training for re-entry into the league. He’s posted multiple videos on his Twitter account where the 31-year-old is shown running routes at full speed and making one-handed catches. He looks to own a clean bill of health and, at this juncture, is merely waiting for his phone to ring.

In a one-on-one interview with SI.com’s Mike Fisher, Bryant explained earlier this week that he’s “more serious than ever” about a second stint in North Texas. The three-time Pro Bowler and 2014 first-team All-Pro preceded his interview by urging the Cowboys to “give me the role they gave [Jason] Witten,” the free-agent tight end who reportedly could take his talents to New York Giants, reuniting with new offensive coordinator Jason Garrett.

Give me the role they gave witten.. no shot at witten ..let me play with zeke pollard Gallup cooper Cobb jarwin…… think about it.. in the mean time I’m working — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) January 19, 2020

In his own words, Bryant blamed Garrett, the former Cowboys head coach, for wasting his professional prime. However, the club still holds a special place in his heart, and Bryant can envision himself throwing up the X now that Garrett — his longtime foil — is no longer in the building.

He told Fisher he doesn’t believe there’d be any limitations, physically or otherwise, if he were to re-sign with Dallas, “because (coach Jason) Garrett is gone. But I know I would respect my role – and make a huge impact.”

Unlikely as it seems, the Cowboys theoretically could use help, as star wideout Amari Cooper is scheduled to hit the open market in March. Randall Cobb and Tavon Austin are also unrestricted free agents, reducing the depth chart to Michael Gallup and … not much else.

But the Ravens (Hollywood Brown) and Saints (Michael Thomas) — and, heck, even the Steelers (JuJu Smith-Schuster) — all could use a WR2 opposite their established WR1s. So a bidding war theoretically might break out.

Which is what Bryant wants. Whether he gets it, though, is a different story.

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors, and content!

Amari Voices ‘Wholehearted’ Desire to Stay in Dallas

We knew how the Cowboys feel about Cooper — he’s their No. 2 offseason priority behind quarterback Dak Prescott — but how does the impending unrestricted free-agent feel about Dallas?

“Like it’s home.”

Cooper told NFL Network’s Jane Slater that he hopes to remain with the Cowboys for the long haul, committing to the team which surrendered a first-round draft pick to pry him away from the Oakland Raiders in 2018.

“I do [want to stay in Dallas],” he said Thursday at the Pro Bowl, where he’s replacing Tampa Bay’s Mike Evans on the NFC squad, via Pro Football Talk. “I mean that wholeheartedly. I love Dallas. . . .I feel like it’s home. I want to live there for a long time.”

Whether he gets his wish obviously hinges on Dallas’ willingness to cough up a lucrative multi-year contract or, as a Plan B, apply the one-year (but still lucrative) franchise tag, projected to cost $18.491 million for 2020.

To that end, while Cooper is content allowing the process to play out, he admits an agreement isn’t on the horizon, 55 days before the 25-year-old is slated to test unrestricted free agency for the first time in his decorated career.

“I haven’t talked to my agent about my contract situation,” Cooper said, via PFT. “We’ve talked about other things like Pro Bowl, things I have to do at the Super Bowl. I don’t want to rush it. I think it’s not something that’s imminent. So just taking it day by day.”

The Cowboys’ leading receiver this past season, Cooper battled through numerous lower-body injuries to deliver 79 catches for a career-high 1,189 yards (eighth-most in the NFL) and eight touchdowns, also a new personal best.

READ NEXT: Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott Reacts to Garrett’s Firing, McCarthy’s Hiring

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL