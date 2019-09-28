Dez Bryant Opens Up On ‘Unfair’ Release from Dallas Cowboys

As it pertains to last year’s split from Dallas, Dez Bryant has spilled all the beans.

Appearing on Wednesday’s ThomaHawk Show, a podcast hosted by former NFLers Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins, the legendary Cowboys wide receiver gave a brutally honest explanation on why he’s no longer throwing up the X in silver and blue.

To hear Bryant tell it, his messy breakup with Jerry Jones affected him so deeply, it contributed to the three-time Pro Bowler’s decision to rebuff a post-Cowboys offer from the Baltimore Ravens.

“I wasn’t in the right state of mind to even be trying to play football. I didn’t like how my relationship ended with the Dallas Cowboys,” he said. “I felt like a lot of things went on in that organization that wasn’t fair. I think it was a lot of political stuff that was going on. I’m the type of guy that voices my opinion, but I do all of the research before I voice my opinion. I just felt like it was too strong. It might have rubbed some of the guys the wrong way, but if they did their research, they would see that it does make sense. It was just one of those things — my opinion versus theirs — and it was: should we have him here or should we not have him here? I was voted that I shouldn’t be there. It kind of bothered me, because I actually felt like I really stood for those guys, I really cared for those guys, especially the rookie guys that came in. A lot of guys into the hazing, I was never into that. I would like a rookie to come in and damn near feel like a vet. I felt like I had done a great job with amping guys on the field and off the field. It was real genuine things. That would be the most disturbing part for me, not being there, because I took that serious more than I feel like any guy inside of that locker room.”

After eight seasons, over 7,400 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns with the organization, Bryant was dumped by Dallas in April 2018, ending an era of overwhelming if controversial dominance.

Bryant landed a one-year contract from the New Orleans Saints last November but tore his Achilles’ tendon just two days after touching pen to paper. Despite drawing zero interest since the injury, Bryant has no plans to retire and has been training this year for potential re-entry into the league.

Curtain Pulled on Dez-Jerry Relationship

Bridges weren’t necessarily burned, and Bryant indicates there’s little ill will, but he’d stop short of describing Cowboys owner Jerry Jones as a close, personal friend. The two have spoken sparingly since Bryant’s departure from Big D, and the conversations they did have were formal, at best.

“He reached out to me when I tore my Achilles. That was about it,” Bryant said. “I’ll see him at some events going on at the stadium, we’ll have a nice conversation. I don’t think anything was personal between me and him.

He added: “The relationship with me and Mr. Jones, I feel like it’s been … you know, whatever. I don’t think it’s bad blood, I’ll say that.”

Bryant Champions for Dak Deal

Count Dez among the many onlookers who feel Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has earned his sought-after long-term contract extension, discussions for which remain ongoing.

“I think Dak should get paid. There’s no question,” Bryant said. “You got to look at everything he’s done. Since he’s been in that locker room, he is an outstanding leader. That’s just something that was born inside him. I’m not just doing this talkity-talk-talk stuff; I really do believe that. The way that he correlates with the guys means way more than a pass on the football field. Some quarterbacks have it and some quarterbacks don’t have it, and he has it. He’s going out here, doing way better than people [give him credit for]. He’s just shutting up everybody each and every week.”

Bryant, though, touched on a good point, that Dallas essentially is negotiating against themselves. With each passing week, Prescott’s price tag skyrockets, and it won’t be long before his value becomes untenable, so Jerry should bite the financial bullet as soon as feasibly possible.

“He’s putting the Cowboys in a tough situation. Why not go ahead and pay him now? If they wait until the end of the year, they will find themselves in a deep hole of trouble trying to sign Dak to a reasonable contract.”

