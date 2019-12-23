Dez Bryant Reveals Interest in Re-Signing with Cowboys

Dez Bryant is mounting an NFL comeback and leaving open the possibility of returning to the Lone Star State.

The mercurial free-agent wide receiver, taking to Twitter on Sunday evening, said he would sign with the Dallas Cowboys if offered a contract.

Bryant, who was responding to a fan question, also listed the Saints, Ravens, Patriots, and Chiefs — all offensive powerhouses — as self-proclaimed suitors for his services.

“Yep for next year… train real hard be a deadly weapon in the red zone if not I’ll try to see what’s up with these teams NO,NE,BAl,KC,” he wrote.



The Saints are a logical choice as Bryant inked a deal with Sean Payton’s squad during the 2018 campaign. He tore his Achilles’ tendon the day after putting pen to paper, however, temporarily derailing his post-Dallas career.

Baltimore is an interesting shout considering Bryant rejected a proposal following his release from the Cowboys — rejection rooted in severance.

“I wasn’t in the right state of mind to even be trying to play football,” Bryant said in September. “I didn’t like how my relationship ended with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Neither New England nor Kansas City has expressed public interest in the 31-year-old pass-catcher, but both organizations are always on the hunt to supplement their franchise quarterbacks with receiving help.

The Cowboys, too, may rummage through the clearance rack, especially if WR1 Amari Cooper walks in free agency. The team’s primary slot wideout, Randall Cobb, is also slated to hit the open market. Ditto for WR/punt returner Tavon Austin and top tight ends Jason Witten and Blake Jarwin.

Bryant shouldn’t require more than a highly-incentivized deal, likely hovering around the veteran’s minimum. But he’ll need to repair a few bridges before plotting his second stint at The Star.

Bryant Blasted Cowboys Over ‘Unfair’ Departure

As it pertains to last year’s split from Dallas, Bryant spilled all the beans. Appearing in October on the ThomaHawk Show, a podcast hosted by former NFLers Joe Thomas and Andrew Hawkins, Dez gave a brutally honest explanation on why he’s no longer throwing up the X in silver and blue.

To hear Bryant tell it, his messy breakup with Jerry Jones affected him so deeply, it contributed to the three-time Pro Bowler’s decision to rebuff the Ravens, as mentioned, and other interested parties.

“I felt like a lot of things went on in that organization that wasn’t fair. I think it was a lot of political stuff that was going on. I’m the type of guy that voices my opinion, but I do all of the research before I voice my opinion. I just felt like it was too strong. It might have rubbed some of the guys the wrong way, but if they did their research, they would see that it does make sense. It was just one of those things — my opinion versus theirs — and it was: should we have him here or should we not have him here? I was voted that I shouldn’t be there. It kind of bothered me, because I actually felt like I really stood for those guys, I really cared for those guys, especially the rookie guys that came in. A lot of guys into the hazing, I was never into that. I would like a rookie to come in and damn near feel like a vet. I felt like I had done a great job with amping guys on the field and off the field. It was real genuine things. That would be the most disturbing part for me, not being there, because I took that serious more than I feel like any guy inside of that locker room.”

After eight seasons, over 7,400 receiving yards and 73 touchdowns with the Cowboys, Bryant was dumped in April 2018, ending an era of overwhelming if controversial dominance.

Despite drawing next-to-zero buzz since the Achilles’ setback, Bryant has no plans to retire and has been training this year for re-entry into the league.

Dez Blames Garrett for Wasting his Prime

Bryant leapt face-first onto the dogpile engulfing embattled Cowboys coach Jason Garrett, who failed to have his team ready for Sunday’s NFC East title game. Dallas no-showed and lost, 17-9, putting their playoff hopes on life support and moving Garrett one step closer to the firing line.

Across his decade-long reign, Garrett has watched elite talent come and go and doesn’t have so much as a conference championship appearance to show for it. This, at the expense of prime Tony Romo, DeMarcus Ware … and Dez — among others.

I’m keeping it all the way 100000 right now.. you knew this very early in my career… I’m sorry I’m just stating facts … I know exactly what football is and I know how it suppose to be played… CJ you kinda crushed me with this one because you spoke a fact https://t.co/jmOZn8FTdF — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 23, 2019

