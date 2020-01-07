Should Philadelphia Eagles Target Tua Tagovailoa in NFL Draft?

Hypothetically speaking … should the Philadelphia Eagles test the waters on Tua Tagovailoa? The Alabama star declared for the NFL Draft on Monday and his stock has been up and down.

Tagovailoa, who suffered a gruesome hip injury on Nov. 16, was originally projected to be the No. 1 overall pick in April’s draft. However, there are varying opinions on where he gets selected due to increasing concerns about his dislocated hip. It isn’t even guaranteed the quarterback will be able to play in 2020, yet his potential stardom is undeniable.

He had thrown for 33 touchdowns against three interceptions being going down and leaves Alabama after passing for 7,442 yards and 87 touchdowns in three seasons. Tagovailoa also rushed for 340 yards.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter mentioned on SportsCenter that he thought Tagovailoa was a lock to go in the Top-10, just based on talent. He pegged him going around pick No. 5 to the Miami Dolphins and definitely not slipping past pick No. 7 to the Carolina Panthers.

Again, Tagovailoa’s medical red flag cannot be understated. He would be best suited to land on the roster of a patient team. The Eagles kind of fit that mold, at least from the viewpoint that Philadelphia is in the market for an insurance policy on Carson Wentz. Are they? Maybe.

And don’t kill the messenger here. This writer isn’t advocating for taking Tagovailoa. But, if the electrifying young signal-caller were to somehow, rather miraculously, fall to the Eagles at pick No. 21 then the team would have to consider it. The good news for them is it doesn’t appear to be trending that way.

ESPN ranked Tagovailoa as the 12th-best prospect on the draft board, even with the hip injury. Meanwhile, CBS Sports ranked him as the fourth-best player and NBC Sports predicted he would go at No. 5.

Eagles Projected to Get 10 Picks in NFL Draft

The Eagles automatically receive the No. 21 pick in April’s draft by virtue of their 17-9 loss to Seattle. That’s static, not changing.

Philadelphia will also get a pick in the second round, plus two selections in the third round, thanks to a projected compensatory pick coming over to them from Jacksonville for Nick Foles.

Per Bleeding Green Nation, the Eagles will likely have three picks in the fourth round: their own pick, along with compensatory picks for Golden Tate and Jordan Hicks. They also are projected to have two fifth-round picks, one acquired from New England in the trade for Michael Bennett, and a sixth-round pick that came over in the deal for Duke Riley.

Yes, yes, we know. The Eagles need to draft a wide receiver. Check that, multiple wide receivers. This year’s draft class is loaded with speedy young pass-catchers, too. Guys like Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb, Henry Ruggs, Tee Higgins and Jalen Reagor.

There aren't a lot of players in the country more dangerous with the ball in their hands than Laviska Shenault pic.twitter.com/Ml64WVJxCa — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) May 28, 2019

One player garnering a ton of hype — and he’ll likely be on the board when the Eagles pick at No. 21 — has been Laviska Shenault. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound target out of Colorado has been compared to the Falcons’ Julio Jones, only “bigger.” He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

According to Bleacher Report, “the kid is everything rolled into one” and combines size, strength, speed and intelligence. He could be a no-brainer for Philly in the first round.

The Draft Network projected Shenault as an outside X receiver with slot versatility. Here’s what they wrote:

Explosiveness: A big play waiting to happen, he led the nation during the 2018 season – averaging 9.6 catches per game and 10.9 scrimmage yards per play. Those averages shed light light on just how much of a catalyst and explosive playmaker that he is.

The first round of the NFL Draft will be held on April 23 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cincinnati Bengals own the top overall pick.

