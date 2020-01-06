Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa Makes Much-Awaited 2020 NFL Draft Decision

Tua Tagovailoa has held the reins of one of the most prestigious gigs in all of college football for two-plus years now, the starting quarterback for the Nick Saban-led Alabama Crimson Tide. When on the field, Tagovailoa has proven to be one of the best signal-callers in the nation, showing top-tier accuracy, and mobility reminiscent of Russell Wilson.

Unfortunately in recent months, Tua’s on-field brilliance has been overshadowed by an injury-prone tag he’s obtained over the past two seasons. The quarterback has suffered a slew of injuries during his tenure at Alabama, yet none more concerning than his hip injury in mid-November.

The injury has put serious questions in the head of many media-personalities, fans, and “draft experts” about his 2020 NFL Draft stock. This led some Bama faithful to believe that a return to school could be imminent, while others felt that rehabbing at the NFL level would prove to be the best for his long-term career. However, on Monday afternoon in Tuscaloosa, the Hawaii native took to a podium to relieve all of those questions and announce his NFL Draft decision.

Tua Tagovailoa to Enter 2020 NFL Draft

Tua Tagovailoa, the now-former Alabama quarterback, announced in a press conference in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Monday afternoon that he does indeed intend to forgo his senior season, instead opting to enter the 2020 NFL Draft. The quarterback will now likely join players such as Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert as potential first-round draft picks in April’s draft.

Breaking: Alabama QB Tua Tagovailoa will enter the 2020 NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/8MA1mcARLf — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 6, 2020

Is Tua Still a Top-5 Lock?

Earlier we discussed how Tua’s injuries have led to media-personalities, fans, and “draft experts” foreseeing a major slide for the Bama quarterback in this year’s draft. Notice how we did not mention NFL scouts and front office. The belief in NFL circles is that teams feel a lot better about Tua’s draft prospects than the media wants to be known.

The media will push their prerogative, as they now have a storyline to ride heavy into NFL Draft season. Yet, it’s believed that some NFL teams are looking at Tua’s injury as almost a blessing in disguise. Tua will undoubtedly come off the board later than his talent projects. However, he’s still highly unlikely to fall out of the top-10. The NFL is a quarterback-driven league, and Tua is one of the best to come around in a long time.

Teams who would have never had a chance to select Tagovailia are now in the wheelhouse to either take him with their current pick or trade-up to draft the quarterback. In return, Tua has a chance to land with an NFL franchise slightly more established in the winning column, with a likely veteran quarterback ahead of him, allowing him to rehab at the correct pace.

Many teams will likely look back at the 2020 NFL Draft with disdain, wondering why they chose to pass up on a potential franchise signal-caller due to one year of potential no return on investment, instead of success over a broader spectrum.

