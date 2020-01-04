Eagles Legend Offers Opinion on Philly Signing Antonio Brown

Antonio Brown just won’t go away. He’s kind of like Paulie from the Rocky movies, a clown prince attempting to ruin a proud champion.

There have been many opinions about whether Brown could help the Eagles — it’s a topic that has been discussed at length in this space — and now a legendary quarterback has chimed in. Ron Jaworski told TMZ Sports that Brown’s presence would have been “disastrous” in Philadelphia. The move may have completely derailed the team’s unlikely NFC East title.

“Short term, it might have been a good move,” Jaworski told TMZ Sports. “But, I think long-term, it could’ve have been disastrous.”

Brown recently worked out for the New Orleans Saints amid an ongoing NFL investigation that seeks to gather the facts surrounding serious sexual assault allegations. The receiver has repeatedly declared his innocence and agent Drew Rosenhaus has vowed that his client will be reinstated in due time.

“Antonio Brown is a fantastic football player, but he’s also an incredible distraction,” Jaworski continued. “And, when you build your team on guys of high character and team focus, it’s hard to bring an outsider in, despite all that talent, and think he’s going to integrate into your culture in a short period of time.”

Remember, Brown did comment on the possibility of him playing for the Eagles earlier in the season. It didn’t seem like there was a high rate of probability.

NFL Network Host Calls Doug Pederson ‘Wolf of Broad Street’

No one in Philadelphia will ever forget Kyle Brandt’s epic Eagles rants in 2017. The NFL Network host sounded the underdog alarm and referenced the American Revolution in a series of inspiring bits on his “Good Morning, Football” show.

Well, Brandt has been relatively quiet about this year’s Eagles team. That is, until Friday. He let loose and channeled his inner Leonardo DiCaprio in a nearly two-minute rallying cry.

In true Brandt fashion, it was both poetic and fiery. He is fully on the Wentz Wagon.

This Eagles team is hungrier, they are smarter, they are survivors. This Eagles team, they are not dogs. They’re wolves. And this man? (pointing to Doug Pederson) This man right here is the ALPHA of the pack. This Super Bowl winning human statue is the Wolf of Broad Street.

Brandt ended his soliloquy by picking the Birds to beat the Seahawks, 31-20. The “Wolf of Broad Street” is a reference to DiCaprio’s high-energy performance in the movie “Wolf of Wall Street.” His impersonation was spot on.

