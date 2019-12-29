Antonio Brown Tweet Could Reveal Receiver’s New NFL Team

Troubled wide receiver Antonio Brown may soon have a new home after all.

On Sunday afternoon, Brown, who has been a free agent since Week 3 when the New England Patriots released him, sent a simple tweet potentially revealing he will have a new team just in time for the postseason.

Who Dat — AB (@AB84) December 29, 2019

“Who Dat” is the famous rallying cry for the New Orleans Saints, a team Brown worked out with during the buildup to Week 17. Brown was one of multiple receivers the Saints hosted for a workout with the purpose of upgrading its emergency list at receiver ahead of the playoffs. Another receiver hosted was Maurice Harris, who spent time with the Patriots during the 2019 preseason.

But even if Brown signs with the Saints, the likelihood of him playing a single snap for the rest of the season is slim. The NFL continues to look into Brown’s off-field allegations and lawsuits as part of an investigation into potential misconduct and have indicated they would likely place him on the commissioner’s exempt list while that investigation finishes.

Who Dat … Who Dat … Who Dat say AB is going to avoid the commissioner's exempt list? https://t.co/u2cfkASgIi — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) December 29, 2019

Sean Payton Confirmed Saints Won’t Sign Brown

Though Brown’s workout provided excitement with New Orleans, Saints’ head coach Sean Payton decided not to offer him a contract for the final week of the regular season.

