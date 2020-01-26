John Altobelli: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

John Altobelli, the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College, was one of the people who died in the helicopter crash that killed former NBA star Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna, TMZ is reporting.

The website for Orange Coast College Pirate Athletics says that Altobelli was the school’s head baseball coach. He was a former University of Houston baseball player.

Tragically, the Houston Chronicle reported that, according to reports, Altobelli’s daughter, a player on Bryant’s basketball team, “also was among those killed.”

Nine people were on board the helicopter that killed the Bryants and Altobelli. The other victims have not yet been identified.

Sheriff here says the manifest of helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant indicates 9 people were aboard. — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) January 26, 2020

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Altobelli Was the Longest-Tenured Baseball Coach in the School History

Altobelli was a fixture at his college. According to the school’s website, he was the “longest-tenured baseball coach in school history,” and was in his 24th season as the head coach of the baseball program.

“The Pirates made history under Altobelli’s guidance in 2015, as they successfully defended their state baseball title with a return trip to Fresno and wins over nationally top-ranked San Joaquin Delta, No. 2 ranked Palomar and the No. 1 Mustangs again to win the title,” the website says.

A gathering was already occurring at the college in Altobelli’s honor.

Gathering at Orange Coast College for John Altobelli. OCC baseball coach. He was on that helicopter with #Kobe pic.twitter.com/kgr3bK3lJE — Steve Fryer (@SteveFryer) January 26, 2020

He had some big accomplishments along the way. “The 2012 team was one of the best in school history as the Pirates finished with a record of 36-7-1,” the website says. “The 36 wins was the second-most in school history (equaled in 2014) and OCC’s .829 winning percentage was the third-best in school history.”

2. Altobelli Was Married to Wife Keri & Had Two Daughters & a Son

Altobelli’s son, J.J. played baseball for the University of Oregon and the moved on to be a graduate assistant there, following his dad in coaching footsteps, the bio says.

“John and his wife, Keri, along with daughters Alexis and Alyssa reside in Newport Beach,” says the bio.

Jeff McNeil, the New York Mets infielder, wrote on Twitter, “Tough to hear the news of coach Altobelli. One of my favorite coaches I have ever played for and one of the main reasons I got a chance to play professional baseball. Both the baseball and basketball world lost a great one today.”

3. Altobelli Was the Conference Coach of the Year Many Times

Altobelli was a much honored coach.

“Five times chosen the Orange Empire Conference Coach of the Year and two-time State Coach of the Year, Altobelli became the sixth head coach at Orange Coast in June of 1992,” the college bio says.

this is a picture of kobe bryant and john altobelli, both killed on the helicopter crash that happened early today. rest in peace to both of these men. pic.twitter.com/9mJD1tsTDZ — makai (@realmakaipahoa) January 26, 2020

“His enthusiasm and knowledge of the game have helped him turn the Coast program into a perennial favorite to compete for the conference championship. Altobelli reached the 300-win mark in 2006 and three times in his career, he has helped guide the Pirates to the State Final Four in Fresno.”

4. Altobelli Was Formerly an Assistant at UC Irvine

According to the bio, Altobelli was a “former assistant for Mike Gerakos at UC Irvine.”

During his five years there, he was involved in a fundraiser to improve Wendell Pickens Field. “The changes included a full scoreboard, new sound system, snack stand, bathrooms, improved batting cages and bullpens as well as a better playing surface,” the site says.

He started coaching at Newport Harbor High School in 1986. That school was his alma mater. He was also a graduate assistant at the University of Houston.

5. Altobelli Was Also a Standout Player

In college and in high school, Altobelli himself excelled on the baseball field.

“As a player, Altobelli was a standout outfielder at both Newport Harbor and then at Golden West College. As a sophomore in 1983, he was chosen team captain and was named the team’s ‘Rustler of the Year,'” the bio says.

“Altobelli transferred to the University of Houston, where he was a team captain and two-year starter in the Cougar outfield. As a senior, he led the Cougars to the NCAA Regional Finals, bringing them one game from advancing to the College World Series. Following college, Altobelli played one season of professional baseball with the Miami Marlins of the Florida State League.”

He had a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education from the University of Houston in 1987. He had a master’s degree in education from Azusa Pacific University the following year.