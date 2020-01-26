Kobe Bryant’s Kids: He Had Four Children With Wife Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, had four children with the late NBA star. Their youngest daughter, Capri, was born in 2019, and their oldest, Natalia, turned 17 years old a week before Bryant died.

According to a breaking news report by TMZ on Sunday, Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash early Sunday morning. He was reportedly traveling with three other people at the time of the crash, but none of his immediate family members were believed to have been in the private helicopter at the time of the crash. Details on the tragedy are still emerging. You can learn more about Bryant’s death here.

For Halloween in 2019, the Bryant family dressed up in a Wizard of Oz theme. You can see a photo of the adorable family outfit below.

Here’s what you need to know about Bryant’s kids and wife:

Bryant Was Married to Vanessa Bryant at the Time of His Death

Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, has a private Instagram account with 1.9 million followers. According to Bryant, he met his wife in 1999. Bryant was 21 years old at the time, and Vanessa was 17 years old. According to an E! True Hollywood Story profile of Bryant, he proposed to her six months after they first met, and they did not sign a prenuptial agreement. Vanessa’s name prior to marrying Bryant was Vanessa Laine; she’s half Irish and half Mexican, per E! True Hollywood Story.

Vanessa and Bryant were married in 2001. They filed for divorce in 2011, but would go on to announce their decision to stay together in 2013.

Kobe & Vanessa Had Four Children Together, All Daughters

In 2019, Kobe announced the upcoming birth of their fourth daughter, Capri Kobe. Their three other daughters are Natalia Diamante, Gianna Maria-Onore, and Bianka Bella. Bryant’s oldest, Natalia, turned 17 years old a week before his shocking death.

Natalia Bryant was born in January 2003. Then, Vanessa suffered a miscarriage in 2005, due to an ectopic pregnancy. Then, in May 2006, Vanessa gave birth to their second daughter, Gianna.

Vanessa and Bryant had their third and fourth daughters after they called off their divorce in 2013. Their third daughter, Bianka, was born in 2016, and their fourth and final daughter, Capri, was born in June 2019.

Their Youngest Daughter, Capri, Was Born in June 2019

Bryant and Vanessa welcome their youngest daughter, Capri, into the world on June 20, 2019. Bryant announced the birth of his fourth daughter with an adorable photo posted to Instagram, of the tiny Capri wrapped in cotton candy.

Bryant wrote, “Our little princess Capri Kobe Bryant “KoKo” 6/20/19 ❤️”

Bryant’s Daughter, Gianna AKA Gigi, Has Her Father’s Basketball Chops

Bryant’s daughter, Gianna, also known as “Gigi,” has shown her father’s athletic talent from a young age. With her father constantly present and cheering her on from the sidelines, Gianna attracted online attention for her Mamba-like moves, though she’s only 13 years old.

Per TMZ, Bryant had stated in the past that his daughter was “hellbent” on playing college basketball for the University of Connecticut, a historical powerhouse for women’s basketball. To The Courant, in April 2018, Bryant said of his daughter’s UConn obsession, “She watches their interviews, watches how they play and learns — not just in wins, but in tough losses, how they conduct themselves. It’s great, as a parent, to be able to see my daughter pull inspiration from them.”

Bryant Frequently Paid Tribute to His Wife & Daughters on Instagram

During the years of his retirement, Bryant frequently posted photos and tributes of his family. For Mother’s Day 2019, Bryant posted a photo of his entire family, along with a very pregnant Vanessa, who would soon give birth to Capri.

Bryant wrote, “Happy Mother’s Day @vanessabryant we love you and thank you for all that you do for our family. You are the foundation of all that we hold dear. I love you #mybaby #lioness #mamabear #queenmamba”

This is a developing news post and will be updated.

