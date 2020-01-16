James Harden Reportedly Dating New Girlfriend Gail Golden

Houston Rockets‘ star James Harden is rumored to be entering the new year with a new boo. While Harden has been linked to a slew of famous beauties over the years, new girlfriend Gail Tiffany Golden is a cybersecurity consultant.

Rumors first started circling that the two were an item after Golden was seen sitting courtside during numerous home games at the Toyota Center. While Harden and his new rumored girlfriend have not been captured out at night by the paparazzi, and they have yet to follow one another on Instagram, Golden has been dropping pretty big hints that she’s dating the NBA star.

On December 8, Golden posted a photo of herself standing right on the court in Houston. While she made no reference to Harden or used any cryptic hashtags in the caption, not just anyone gets to stroll courtside.

On December 13, Golden was back at Houston’s Toyota Center, posting a photo of herself with the telling caption, “Low key but you know me!” – which is also a well-known Drake lyric. And tt was enough information for her followers to pick up on the subliminal message.

One user wrote, “You aint’ slick. You been at a lot of them games lately Aye! I hope it works out for ya baby.” Another Instagram member replied to her message writing, “right same thing I said lol.” Another person simply wrote, “Harden girlfriend.”

As saved in her Instagram videos, entitled with the “rock on” hands emoji, Golden has apparently been attending Rockets games for the past five weeks. In her videos, she includes close-ups and zoomed-in boomerangs of No.13 – which is Harden.

Golden, however, is not just some beautiful woman, she’s also incredibly smart. According to Golden’s LinkedIn profile, she’s a graduate of Texas State University, where she earned a BBA in Computer Information Systems. Since 2015, she’s been working for LADWP as a cybersecurity compliance consultant.

Harden’s New Girlfriend Might Be His Good Luck Charm

On December 11, during a road game in which the Rockets defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 116-110, Harden sealed his place in NBA history after scoring 55 points with only five of those being free throws. According to CBS Sports, Harden averages over 12 free throws a game so this was a huge big deal. His 55 points came from shooting 20-of-34 from the field and 10-of-18 from the three.

Prior to this game, Harden was already putting up MVP-like numbers. The 30-year-old point guard was averaging 38.7 points, six rebounds and 7.5 assists per game while shooting 44 percent from the field and 34.9% from the three so far this season.

Golden Is Weight-Loss Influencer

In addition to working a full-time job, Golden has garnered nearly 200K followers on Instagram after she started sharing her weight-loss plan online. She shares a lot of before and after photos, and also shares her meal prep and weight loss journey tips in her saved videos.

On January 18, 2018, she weighed 174 pounds, by January 22, she was down to 161 pounds. After a 28-day challenge, Golden was happy with her new weight at 151 pounds. Golden continues to work out and challenge herself by cooking healthy meals and inspiring others to get moving and find time for the gym.

In May, Golden shared her gratitude for the support she’s received online. She captioned a note on Instagram, “I didn’t change my life around so I could be more appealing to other people. I’m doing this for myself, my happiness, my mental health and my physical health. Not anybody else’s. #SelfLove #WorkInProgress.”

