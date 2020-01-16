Did Kyrie Irving Secretly Propose To Girlfriend Golden?

Brooklyn Nets’ star Kyrie Irving has been linked to girlfriend Golden, who’s real name is Marlene Wilkerson, since December 2018. After Golden was spotted wearing a huge rock on her left ring finger, rumors started to fly that two are engaged.

While neither Irving nor Wilkerson have publically confirmed their relationship, they’ve attempted to keep their romance far from the public eye since the very beginning, he’s been quietly including her in the short-films he shares on Instagram. The 27-year-old NBA star, who was drafted as the first overall pick in 2011 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, enjoys posting brief heartfelt and moving videos on his social media page.

In June, Wilkerson aka Golden appeared in a moving post which Kyrie captioned, “4 my Women and children I cannot change. The Love is too too unconditional, always will be. S/o my younger sister @ryrybuckets32 for this invite to the Imhotep School to watch her play. Still a dream! @carol.deee 🎬”

On November 11, his reported girlfriend and perhaps, fiancée appeared in his short video biography. Irving captioned the post merely by writing, “Thank you @instagram for capturing my 3 min autobiography, And @rocnationsports for helping to tell my side of the story.” and the slide show of photos included a picture of the couple kissing on a bench.”

What First Sparked Engagement Rumors Between Irving & Golden?

Kyrie Irving's Girlfriend Flaunts Massive Diamond Ring Amid Engagement Buzz https://t.co/6CUqDC3gZQ — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) September 16, 2019

Back In September, the couple was spotted out by TMZ and Golden was rocking a huge diamond on her wedding finger. The sighting happened right after Irving signed a $141 million blockbuster contract with the Nets.

Golden, who’s a popular influencer with 431K followers on Instagram models for Lash Effects LA, RPG Show Wigs and Good American. The 26-year-old beauty shares a lot of beauty tips online but has not posted any photos with Irving.

