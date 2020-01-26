Kobe Bryant’s Father Joe Bryant Is a Retired NBA Star

Kobe Bryant tragically died in a helicopter accident in Calabasas, California, on January 26, as reported by TMZ. Three other people were traveling with the retired NBA star, but nobody on board survived.

While the cause of the crash is under investigation, it’s been confirmed that Bryant’s wife, Vanessa Bryant, was not on board. It’s unknown if Bryant’s parents, Joe Bryant and Pam Bryant, were on the helicopter.

Joe Bryant, like his son, was a retired NBA star. The 65-year-old who stands at 6’9 was drafted in the first round out of La Salle University by the Golden State Warriors. However, he officially started his NBA career playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, where he played for four seasons.

In 1979, he was traded to the San Diego Clippers, where he played for three years.