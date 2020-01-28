‘You’re Wrong:’ Joe Rogan Fires Back at Stephen A. Smith [WATCH]

Since UFC 246, Joe Rogan and Stephen A. Smith have gone back and forth with their difference of opinions on how Smith covered Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone’s loss to Conor McGregor.

Rogan, who is a UFC color-commentator, has a primary issue with Smith, and that’s him calling Cerrone a “quitter.” Rogan recently recorded a podcast with former UFC and Bellator fighter Josh Thomson, and in that podcast, they spoke about their issues with Smith covering MMA.

After Smith caught wind of the conversation, he posted a response video on Twitter, defending his credentials to cover MMA and his belief that Cerrone “folded like a cheap tent.”

Joe Rogan Responds to Stephen A. Smith’s Video During the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast

On his podcast today, JRE MMA Show #88 With Frankie Edgar, Rogan responded to the video that Smith posted onto Twitter:

Rogan tells former UFC Lightweight Champion Frankie Edgar, “I was upset with Stephen A. Smith, and he made a video responding to me.”

The UFC commentator continues, “Stephen A. Smith, I guess I should respond.”

Looking into the camera, Rogan speaks as if talking to Smith. He says, “You’re a very entertaining guy. I like you a lot, and I appreciate the props you gave me in that video. But, you’re wrong.”

Rogan then describes how Cowboy was hurt and “confused” by McGregor when the shoulder strikes landed for the Irishman. He also mentions that Cowboy was hit with a flush head kick and powerful follow-up strikes.

He also defends Cowboy’s history in MMA by citing the accolades that he achieved, including most fights in the UFC. He doesn’t believe that an analyst should disparage somebody that has fought as many times as Cerrone. And that has put his body on the line so many times.

Rogan also mentions to Edgar that Cerrone has fought some of the toughest men in the world, including Darren Till, Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor.

Joe tells Edgar, “[Cowboy] did not quit, he got smashed.”

Stephen A. Smith has yet to respond to this video.

The beef between the two analysts has garnered a lot of attention on social media, and it was elevated when Conor McGregor told Smith to apologize for his comments.

