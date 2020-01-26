Conor McGregor Wants Apology From Stephen A. Smith After Viral Comments

MMA fans, analysts and fighters are chiming in on Stephen A. Smith’s comments about Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone after his loss to Conor McGregor at UFC 246. Recently, Joe Rogan spoke about his feelings on Smith’s opinion of Cerrone, and said that he “shouldn’t be allowed to talk about fighting.”

Once Smith caught wind of the conversation Rogan had about his MMA credentials, he posted a video response via Twitter.

Conor McGregor Responded to Stephen A. Smith’s Video and Asked for an Apology

The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect!

Apologise. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 26, 2020

McGregor tweeted to Smith, “The call you discuss here is A+. I didn’t show enough. I’m not paid by the hour though. Joe’s comments however, come from you saying the opposition fighter quit. Broken nose/orbital bone say different. Fighting is vicious. Those who make the walk deserve full respect! Apologise.”

Smith doesn’t believe that McGregor showed enough in the 40-second match against Cerrone for fans and analysts to learn anything. And specifically, how he would do in his next match against potential fighters like UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and BMF Jorge Masvidal.

Stephen A. Smith Responds to Conor McGregor’s Tweet

Smith tweeted to McGregor,

Sir, [much] respect to the great [Conor McGregor]. My recollection on what I said is ‘That’s the way it looked.’ Cowboy Cerrone is a perennial top-10 fighter. Much respect to him for the lengthy career he has had. Wishing him nothing but the best. But I don’t think it’s unfair to say that more than 40-seconds was expected from as tough of an SOB as he is, [McGregor.] Nor do I think it’s wrong to assume that there’s no way [that] 40-second fight would take place [with] you vs. [Nurmagomedov] or Masvidal. We expected more than what we got. Props to YOU for that. But to know how tough Cowboy is, lots of fans like myself expected more and I don’t think [Joe Rogan] is right to question my knowledge about a fight just because I wasn’t satisfied with what I saw. I said what I said and I meant it. It’s possible to do that and still have tremendous respect for you [McGregor,] along with [Rogan.] Both of you are fantastic for the [UFC.] I wouldn’t enjoy it nearly as much without the both of you. I wish you both prosperity in the future. But we clearly disagree about Cowboy’s performance on Jan.18.#RESPECT

Joe Rogan has yet to comment on the video response or tweets from Stephen A. Smith or Conor McGregor’s message to Smith.

