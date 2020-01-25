Heat-era LeBron James could do no wrong? Miami Hip Hop Legend Reveals Why

LeBron James has the chance to pass Los Angeles Lakers great, Kobe Bryant for third on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

For those keeping score at home: Bryant is 18 points shy headed in Saturday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

A three-time NBA championship, James has four NBA MVP Awards, three NBA Finals MVP Awards and two Olympic gold medals.

Two of James’ championships were won with his friends, Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh as a member of the Miami Heat.

One person who enjoyed the Miami Big 3 years is Miami-based hip hop legend, Trina.

With hits like Baddest Chick or Pull Over, Trina is in tune with Miami culture.

Such is the case when I sat down with the Miami icon before she graced the stage at Demp Week in Tallahassee, Florida.

We talked about the Miami Heat both past and present. Check out a snippet from our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Are you surprised at how well the Miami Heat are doing this year?

Trina: The Miami Heat always does well. Sometimes it’s a little shaky but they always come through. It’s the Miami Heat! It’s Miami!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Jimmy Butler. Playing lights out.

Trina: [laughs] That’s awesome.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at what he’s brought or rather the energy to that team this year what do you think?

Trina: I mean to me I feel like that’s always good energy. It’s that new player that comes in and brings that energy to Miami and that’s what makes it like the – THE MIAMI HEAT. But I mean he’s doing a phenomenal job, and everyone paying attention to the Miami Heat and the whole city is behind him so…

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: When you look at the Miami Heat, they were an expansion team. It was 1989, I believe when they came in. Rony Seikaly, Steve Smith, Alonzo Mourning later came with Tim Hardaway, and of course the championship runs with Bosh, Wade and LeBron. When you look at Miami basketball, aside from Wade what stands out to you?

Trina: Just unity. To me those guys stuck together like a brotherhood. Like a family, more brotherhood more family to me. I think it just brought a lot of positive energy to the city of Miami as a whole and just the way they played, the way they kept it together…I think just as a whole that they played together, came to Miami and brought all of that I think it made that’s what made Miami actually what it is, especially when it comes to sports because it’s the Miami Heat and it’s like the biggest thing to happen down there.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: LeBron James learned how to be a winner in Miami. Coming from Cleveland, taking his talents to South Beach. He’s now in L.A. after winning a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016. What do you like about him this season?

Trina: He’s just LeBron. He’s always gonna be LeBron to me. He’s always going to do an amazing job, phenomenal…I don’t really like to compare or judge him on anything else but he’s a master at what he does at his craft. He does no wrong in my eyes. He’s a great person, he plays hard, he plays with passion, he shows love and to me it doesn’t go beyond that. He’s LeBron. He’s going to always deliver and execute and give back to the people wherever he’s at. It doesn’t matter which city it is.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: You talked about Jimmy Butler. Who else on the Heat do you pay attention to? There’s Kendrick Nunn; potential Rookie of the Year, Tyler Herro, you have Udonis Haslem who’s still there…

Trina: UD is always going to stick out the most because to me he’s legend and he’s Miami. He’s a solid guy, he’s always held it down foe Miami and he was a solid great player. He’s always going to be like…the foundation of Miami