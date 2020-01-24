Brett Favre, Warren Sapp’s NFL Rivalry Literally Revisited In Rap Video

The jersey of Green Bay Packers quarterback legend, Brett Favre, once became a doormat in a hip hop video that featured NFL Hall of Famer and Super Bowl Champion Warren Sapp.



Literally!

Picture it: The year was 2000 and Miami,Florida rapper, Trina, was at the top of her game.

The most consistent female rapper of all time according to XXL Magazine, Trina dropped the video Da Baddest B****, her first single track from her album with the same name.

At the beginning of the video, Trina, literally steps on Brett Favre’s jersey.

See for yourself here:

Yikes!

That moment has significance in football. They were big time rivals.

“I think, as true competitors, you disliked playing against each other,” Favre once said of Sapp.

“But there was always something about it that challenged us. I think we pushed each other, in a strange sort of way, to be great players.”

Sapp wasn’t used to being challenged verbally on the field, especially by quarterbacks, whom he labeled the “pinatas of sports” in his book, Sapp Attack. Sapp wrote in his book it was Favre’s wife, Deanna, who finally got the gunslinger to relent.

According to the Tampa Bay Times: Sapp first got Favre’s attention during their only playoff meeting, a cold day at Lambeau Field on Jan 4. 1998. The Packers won 21-7, but Sapp beat up Favre, sacking him three times and forcing two fumbles.

Before performing on stage at the 23rd Annual, Demp Week, a birthday weekend that honors legendary Tallahassee, Florida icon, DJ Demp, Trina told me that Sapp found it funny that she stepped on Brett Favre’s jersey.

Check out our Q&A below:

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Tell me something. When I was in high school, ‘The Baddest Chick (2000) came out. I remember the funniest part in that video was when the hot tub overflowed [laughs]. How long did it actually take for you to film that video?

Trina: The Baddest Chick video we filmed in two days. We had to break it up and do it two different days. The first day we went into overtime and it was a lot and the second day before the time was out. So yeah, two-day video shoot it was long long long.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Warren Sapp [Tampa Bay Bucs, Oakland Raiders], was in that video. Funniest thing that happened on the set, did you know who he was before then?

Trina: I knew him because a lot of my friends were cool with Warren Sapp. I think to me the funniest thing was I guess walking in the door and stepping on the jersey (Brett Favre’s jersey) because at that time I had no idea on who the guy was. I was just doin’ it because I was like what’s this a Brett jersey or something? And when I found out I was like, oh my God that was so mean but it was hilarious to everybody. Warren ain’t care, he was just a beast. He was like, I don’t care about no Brett. So I was like: ‘okay.’ So to me that was the funniest thing.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: The Super Bowl is in Miami this year.

Trina: Yes!!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: On a scale of 1 to 10, how hyped are you?

Trina: I’m hyped! I’m real hype! Because it’s a big thing for the city. For Miami, I think we need that just to have that whole energy you know just everybody to come out to Miami, I think it’s going to be amazing!

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: Are you performing?

Trina: Yes. Super Bowl Weekend I am.

Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson: In Miami besides yourself, who are the greatest to you?

Trina: Of course! I would say Trick (Daddy), I would say Ross (Rozay), I would say Pitbull, I would say Flo-Rida, I mean I would just say everybody that’s runnin’ it from Miami. The legends like the ones that put it down and started the foundation. To me I mean you have the new generation so of course I’m going to go with City Girls, of course you have to go back to the founder: Luke. Because he created this whole foundation for all of us to get out here and do all this what we’re doin’ so definitely everybody that was solid and started and held it down.