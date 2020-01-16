Counting Down Top Catches From Lions’ 2019 Season [WATCH]

The Detroit Lions had a nice season in terms of offense in 2019, and had plenty of big plays on their ledger with regards to catching the ball.

That fact remained true even as the team struggled with health at the quarterback spot. A good reminder of some of the best catches of 2019 was provided by the Lions, who recently revealed a highlight video of the greatest hits from last season.

Here’s a look at how the Lions ranked what they saw as the best catches from this past season:

Here’s a list of all the catches:

10. J.D. McKissic’s one handed catch against Chicago.

9. Marvin Jones makes an over the shoulder touchdown grab against Philadelphia

8. Danny Amendola makes a diving catch against the Buccaneers

7. Kenny Golladay high points a ball against Dallas

6. Marvin Jones scores against the Vikings

5. Kenny Golladay makes an incredible catch against the Chargers

4. Kenny Golladay catches an insane touchdown pass against the Giants

3. Danny Amendola’s toe tap keeps the Lions alive in Philadelphia

2. Kenny Golladay grabs an insane touchdown against the Chargers

1. Kenny Gollday makes an improbable toe touch score against the Chiefs

Obviously, all Lions fans will have their favorites, but it’s easy to see the catch against the Chiefs being quite possibly the best of the season in 2019 considering difficulty and circumstance.

It’s the kind of catch Golladay has made look easy in his young career, and it’s not a shock to see him dominate such a list given his abilities.

Marvin Jones Dominant for Lions in 2019

Though Jones lost the end of the season to injury, when he did suit up, Jones was fantastic for the Lions, and opposite Kenny Golladay, has been one of the top wideouts in the entire game. The clip with his catches demonstrate this well/ This season, he put up 779 yards and 9 touchdowns, which are solid numbers for Detroit. More than that, he gave the Lions a formidable 1-2 punch with Golladay and was very dependable this season.

Jones had to prove he could come back off last season’s knee injury which cost him the end of the 2018 season, and he was able to do that with a massive season thus far in 2019. It’s safe to say Jones will continue to put in the good work for the Lions and as a result, should be earning himself love.

The offseason focus for Jones will turn to rehabbing his body, and after his family tragedy, he will undoubtably need plenty of time to recover, and it’s time he will likely be given easily by the Lions, who already admitted they support Jones fully.

Kenny Golladay’s 2019 Stats

From nearly the start of the season until the end, Golladay has been having an excellent season catching the ball. He’s put up 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns going into the season finale. He’s had some huge games already this season, and five times Golladay has gone well over 100 yards in a game catching the ball for the Lions.

In total, Golladay has enjoyed arguably the best start to a career of any wideout in his 2017 draft class not named JuJu Smith-Schuster. With 1,783 yards and 12 touchdowns thus far in his career coming into the 2019 season on the field, Golladay looks like an obvious top dog in Detroit for the foreseeable future with Matthew Stafford tossing him the rock. That’s good news for the Lions, who have long pondered how to find production at the wideout position minus Calvin Johnson. Not an issue anymore with Golladay taking over.

The Lions are going to be happy to keep Golladay in the mix for 2020, and his emergence as one of the top wideouts in the NFL will be easy to see next season with more team health.

Seeing his presence and the presence of others on this list is a welcome sight for Lions fans.

