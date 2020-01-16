5 Lions Who Should Be Next to Make Pro Football Hall of Fame

The Detroit Lions finally saw Alex Karras reach his rightful spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, and now that the case is closed with regards to the defensive lineman, it’s time for the spotlight to shift to other players who are deserving of the honor.

As one of the older franchises in the league, the Lions are full of players who deserve a crack at Canton, Ohio one day. While many might not have the most elite statistics, it’s clear that all of them changed the game in their own way and made an indelible mark on football.

So who should be next up for the Hall of Fame in Detroit? Here’s some thoughts on other deserving players that should get the call next.

Calvin Johnson, WR

It seems obvious that Johnson could be the next Lions player to get the call to the hall very shortly, perhaps as a first ballot status in 2021 along with Peyton Manning. Johnson walked away from the game at a young age much like Barry Sanders, but when he played football, changed the way everyone thinks about the modern wide receiver.

In his career, Johnson would finish with 11,619 receiving yards and 83 touchdowns. He possesses the record for most receiving yards in a single season, and was a 6 time Pro Bowler as well as a being elected a 3 time first team All-Pro player in Detroit. Like Sanders, he also has some of the best highlights at his position in league history. It’s a matter of when and not if the man nicknamed Megatron makes it into Canton.

Jason Hanson, K

Kickers routinely have a hard time of cracking the hall, but Morten Andersen’s recent induction should give Hanson hope. So too should the fact that he is arguably the best kicker in the game not to be in the Hall of Fame. During a stellar 20 year career in Detroit, Hanson shattered multiple team records at his position while also setting impressive NFL records. Hanson has the most field goals made in NFL history from 40 yards or more (189), was the first player to score 2,000 points with one franchise, and also has the career game winning field goals in overtime (9). He also played the most games in NFL history with one team.

It seems like a lock that Hanson would eventually make it to Canton, and Lions fans wouldn’t have it any other way. He was the most consistent thing about the team for the better part of two decades. That should count for extra in this case.

Chris Spielman, LB

In recent years, Spielman has gotten some Hall of Fame nibbles, but it could be a little bit before he makes it to Canton. That should change eventually, because nobody played the game with more toughness and passion than Spielman did with the Lions. In an 11 year career, the linebacker piled up 1,181 tackles, 10.5 sacks and 6 interceptions. He was also a 4 time Pro Bowl player as well as a 3 time All-Pro.

Spielman feels like a player who will eventually make it to Canton some day, and the day he does, it will be a great honor to see him go in as a member of the Lions considering all he meant to the franchise when he played.

Herman Moore, WR

This could be a long shot, but folks forget just how good Moore was with the Lions during his career in the 1990s. Perhaps overshadowed by Barry Sanders, Moore also put up some excellent marks throughout his career, going for 9,124 yards and 62 touchdowns. He was a two time receptions leader in the league, and additionally, was a 4 time Pro Bowler as well as a 3 time first team All-Pro.

Moore might have his numbers trumped by others at wideout considering how the league has shifted to passing, but the reality is he was a great player for the Lions and was one of the smoothest players in the league for a time. He should get more love than he does as a name that could be on the list in the future.

Buddy Parker, Lions Coach

Just passed over this time around as part of the class that landed Karras, Parker remains deserving as arguably the most successful Lions coach of all time. He led the team from 1951-1956 and oversaw two NFL Championship teams in the 1950s with Detroit. Parker helped the Lions to the accolade in 1952 and 1953, piling up a 19-5 record over those two seasons with the team. He coached Detroit until he departed for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 1957.

Historically in his career, Parker was 107-76-9, a solid .581 winning percentage. Notably, only one Lions coach has come close to touching this mark from Parker, and it is Jim Caldwell, who has a .563 winning percentage as Detroit coach.

Parker, who also played for the Lions in 1935 and 1936, passed away in 1982.

