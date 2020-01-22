Patriots’ Second-Round Pick Arrested in Tennessee on Drug Charges: Report

The 2019 postseason hopes of the New England Patriots were slashed by the Tennessee Titans two weeks ago in a disappointing AFC Wild Card loss. On Wednesday, the team received another round of unsatisfying news out of the Volunteer State.

According to NewsChannel5 in Nashville, Patriots rookie cornerback Joejuan Williams was reportedly arrested in Cumberland County on Friday, January 17 around 9:30pm EST. Authorities originally stopped the 22-year-old rookie for speeding, however, Williams was later arrested on a variety of charges, including drug possession.

Per the Boston Globe:

According to WTVF television in Tennessee, the 22-year-old Williams was stopped Jan. 17 on Interstate 40 in Cumberland County (Tenn.) for speeding, and troopers found an unnamed controlled substance, prescription drugs, and drug paraphernalia.

Patriots spokesperson says the team is aware of Joejuan Williams' reported arrest but is not commenting on the situation right now.https://t.co/8LMX6rnfyT — Nora Princiotti (@NoraPrinciotti) January 22, 2020

Williams played his college football at Vanderbilt before entering the 2019 NFL Draft. New England drafted the 6’3,” 212-pound corner in the second round (No. 45 overall). He saw action in nine games this season, recording four total tackles and earning additional playing time on special teams. The Patriots acquired the second-round pick used to select Williams in a trade-up with the Los Angeles Rams. New England sent the 56th and 101st overall picks to L.A. in exchange for the 45th pick.

