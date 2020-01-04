New Rams and Chargers Stadium Now 85% Complete, Photo Revealed [LOOK]

The Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers may be eliminated from playoff contention, but both franchises hope brighter days are ahead as they begin the transition into their new $5 billion home, SoFi Stadium.

On Thursday, L.A. fans received a bit of exciting news courtesy of Rams COO Kevin Demoff who penned a letter on the team’s official website.

According to the update, construction on the 70,240-seat mega venue is nearing the 90 percent completion mark.

Stan Kroenke’s vision to transform both the fan experience and our region will come to life this fall, reimagining gamedays for Angelenos and the entire NFL. SoFi Stadium will be a destination that will welcome Rams fans from around the world and is more than 85% complete, with the roof panel and seat installations underway. The Oculus, a first-of-its-kind 70,000 square foot double-sided display board with 4k video, is being assembled within the stadium. Our culinary experience, which will be uniquely Los Angeles and feature food made to order in front of your eyes, is being finalized. Additionally, we continue to focus on making this the best fan experience in the world with the latest technology, amazing partnerships, operational ease and our diehard fans.

Earlier in the week on Monday, Justin Doherty, an associate athletic director from the University of Wisconsin, posted a photo showing the inside of the stadium while on a tour of the world-class venue.

Got a look inside the new SoFi Stadium in LA. Wow! It’s gonna be something … #rams #chargers pic.twitter.com/OGYWfF8nQx — Justin Doherty (@JDatWisconsin) December 31, 2019

On Friday, Sofi Stadium & Hollywood Park Chief Revenue Officer Chris Hibbs provided an even closer look of the progress with this video.

FACTOID FRIDAY for 2020‼️ Great pano view of @SoFiStadium bowl as the oval video display (aka “oculus”) continues fabrication The 360 board w/ displays inside & outside is virtually the same circumference as the huge event floor! pic.twitter.com/DQEPrEvv6o — Chris Hibbs (@cbhibbs) January 3, 2020

The photo and video give fans an early look at some of the exciting features that Demoff previewed in his letter, including the frame of the Oculus scoreboard and cable system for the roof panels.

The stadium is expected to be completed by July 20 before it opens its doors for a pair of Taylor Swift concerts on July 25-26, making the pop sensation the first woman to open an NFL stadium in the league’s 100-year history.

