Raiders Could Be Interested in Signing Starting Jets WR, Says Insider

Everybody knows the Las Vegas Raiders need wide receiver help and while they are expected to address the need in the draft, there are also some intriguing options in free agency. Among the more interesting players available is New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson. The Jets have had many quarterback ups and downs over the years and while Anderson’s numbers haven’t lit up the stat sheet, he’s still flashed potential as a really strong number two option.

With Anderson set to hit the free-agent market, he should have plenty of suitors for his services. NFL Network’s Mike Garafalo wouldn’t be surprised if he’s wearing silver and black next season.

“I would say keep an eye on the [Las Vegas] Raiders for him,” Garafalo said.

From Super Bowl Live on @nflnetwork: #Jets WR Robby Anderson says the team expressed interest in him coming back but they’ll have company, perhaps including the #Raiders, who are looking to add speed on the outside. pic.twitter.com/R6wSHj3GmT — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 30, 2020

Raiders Tried Trading for Anderson During the Season

During the season, the Raiders were expected to be very active at the trade deadline, but outside of trading away Gareon Conley for a third-round pick, they didn’t make any moves. However, they were rumored to be interested in a couple of players and Anderson was mentioned more than a few times.

“The fact that we’re talking about the Raiders brings me back to the trade deadline,” said NFL Insider Ian Rapoport. “There were teams interested in trading for Robby Anderson – the Raiders were one of them.”

Anderson had a strong end of the season and put up a big game against the Raiders. He’s a solid deep threat and while he’s not going to be a true number one, he could be a good number two and amazing number three. The Raiders had very little firepower on the outside in 2019 and Jon Gruden and Mike Mayock are going to rectify that in free agency and the draft. A wide receiver corps with CeeDee Lamb, Tyrell Williams, Robbie Anderson and Hunter Renfrow looks a lot better than what the Raiders fielded in 2019.

From Super Bowl Live: #Chiefs WR Sammy Watkins is a potential candidate to be cut following the Super Bowl thanks to his $14M price tag. The beauty of his three-year, $48 contract is it forces KC into a decision, and Watkins should cash in again. pic.twitter.com/OhrNGj4BR9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 31, 2020

A.J. Green Among Other Free Agent WR Fits

The Raiders won’t be the only team interested in Anderson and that could drive up his price. Tyrell Williams already has an overpriced contract and the team shouldn’t pay too much money for two number two wide receivers. That could lead to the Raiders looking elsewhere. Amari Cooper is the biggest name on the free-agent market for wide receivers, but he’s not coming to the silver and black for obvious reasons.

A.J. Green would probably be an even bigger target than Cooper if he wasn’t injured so often. When healthy, he’s a top-five receiver in the NFL. The problem is, he’s rarely healthy these days and he’s getting up there in age. However, those facts could bring his price down. Though he’s not going to be cheap, if the Raiders could get him on a one-year deal, adding Green could certainly be worth the risk. If he’s healthy, the team has themselves a number one wide receiver. If not, they don’t have to be stuck with him long-term. Gruden has shown an affinity for bringing on veteran wide receivers in the past and Green would certainly fit the bill.

