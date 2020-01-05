Russell Wilson Handles Philly Heckler before Seahawks-Eagles [WATCH]

Heckling is kind of a proud tradition in Philadelphia. It takes a certain kind of creative energy and intense passion, to do it right anyway.

Russell Wilson was spotted in Center City, near his hotel across from Reading Terminal Market, on Saturday and handled one local heckler like the Super Bowl champion he is. The Seahawks quarterback walked over to greet fans and sign autographs as verbal spirals were fired at him.

To be honest, the guy needs to go back to insult school. Wilson kept a straight face throughout the ordeal and offered no retort, even when the man called him “the world’s best car detailer” and “the world’s best manicurist.” Whatever that means.

Wilson, of course, is in town ahead of his team’s wild-card playoff game against the Eagles on Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field. The last time these two teams met, on Nov. 24 in South Philly, the Seahawks walked away with a hard-fought 17-9 victory. Hopefully, there will be a different result this weekend.

This guy is a fraud #Eagles fan, they are much more clever than that https://t.co/ZlpPtyOZtk — Dave Markow (@Madcow2119) January 5, 2020

Remember, Wilson has never lost to Philadelphia. Not at home or on the road. He has gone 4-0 versus the Eagles in his career while throwing for seven touchdowns and no interceptions for a 98.9 passer rating. He will once again present a tough challenge, even though the Eagles and Seahawks have never met in the postseason.

“With Russ back there, he’s one of the top two guys right now for MVP of the league,” cornerback Jalen Mills said, via The Inquirer’s Paul Domowitch. “He can make an explosive play any time, whether it’s with his arm or his legs.”

Philadelphia Goes Green on Saturday Night

It was a greener shade of pale on buildings and landmarks on Saturday in Philadelphia.

From the BNY Mellon Center to Boathouse Row, there were ghostly glowing green lights everywhere. In fact, the city’s other sports teams even got in on the fun as the Phillies lit up Citizens Bank Park in green. It was a beautiful sight to behold, one reminiscent of the great Super Bowl run.

Seahawks Bringing Road Warrior Mentality into Wild-Card Weekend

The Seahawks have long been known for holding the most intense home-field advantage in football.

The fabled “12th Man” is something they cling to and hold dear as they trot out former athletes and Seattle celebrities to raise the flag. This year, it hasn’t gone that way. The Seahawks have been a much better team on the road as evidenced by their 7-1 record away from Seattle.

It’s new territory for them but land they have been ready, willing and able to break ground on. They are averaging more points and yards per game on the road, including an impressive 4.7 yards per carry.

“We’re going to be on the road, and that’s something we have done really well, and we’re going to try to handle that really well,” coach Pete Carroll said, via the Seahawks’ official website. “Let’s get cranked up, let’s go to Philly and get going in the playoffs and see how far the Seahawks can roll. We’re excited about our chances in that regard.”

The #Seahawks have a 3-12 road playoff record in franchise history. While two of those three wins came under the Pete Carroll/Russell Wilson era, they haven’t won on the road since the 2015 season and are 0-3 since. — Kole Musgrove (@kole_musgrove) January 4, 2020

On the flip side, Seattle holds a 3-12 road playoff record in franchise history and they haven’t won on the road since 2015.

READ NEXT: Jalen Ramsey, Eric Berry Among NFL Players for Eagles to Target

Follow the Heavy Philadelphia Eagles page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!