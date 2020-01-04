Seahawks vs. Eagles Playoff Preview: Betting, Odds & Prediction

The Seattle Seahawks and Philadelphia Eagles are each coming into the playoffs after having very different finishes to the regular season.

The Seahawks (11-5) dropped three of their final four games during the season’s final month, including a home game to San Francisco with the NFC West division title on the line. Meanwhile, the Eagles (9-7) rallied to win four straight games along with the division and have been playing their best football of the season at the right time, even if it hasn’t always been the prettiest. But will the hotter team prevail on their home field now that any single loss could mark the end of the year?

Here’s a closer look at the second NFC wild-card matchup along with background, stats and advice on where to put your money for Sunday night’s game.

Seahawks vs. Eagles Wild-Card Game Details

Date: Sunday, January 5

Time: 4:40 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)

TV: NBC

Spread: Seahawks -1.5

Total: 45

*All odds are courtesy of OddsShark.

Line Movement

After the Eagles opened as 3-point favorites on their own field, the Seahawks have refuted some of the concerns about injuries and stolen back the advantage with all popular books counting them as the new favorites by either 1.5 or 2 points, according to VegasInsider.com. If you’re the type to follow the money, then the Seahawks are the way for you with 81 percent of public bets picking them in the matchup, according to ActionNetwork.com.

The total isn’t set too high at 45, dipping only a point from its opening mark, with most popular books seem more confident in the over, but 63 percent of public bets are more trusting of defense and are taking the under in this one.

Betting Trends

Seattle is 9-4 SU in its last 13 games

Seattle is 7-1 SU in its last 8 road games

The total has gone UNDER in 6 straight home games for Philadelphia

Philadelphia is 4-1 SU in its last 5 games

Philadelphia is 0-5 ATS in its last 5 home games against Seattle

Seattle is 5-0 ATS and SU in its last 5 games against Philadelphia

*All trends are courtesy of OddsShark.

Analysis & Picks

Can you believe Sunday’s game will be the first postseason start for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz? It’s absurd but true, giving a distinct advantage in the quarterback department to the Seahawks with Russell Wilson — 13 playoff starts, twice in the Super Bowl — a battle-tested champion of the postseason. During those 13 games, Wilson has thrown for an average of 8.3 yards per passing play and run for 5.8 per rushing attempt, tallying 24 total touchdowns to 11 interceptions.

Wentz will have to be ready in his big moment after injuries have robbed him of past opportunities, but it won’t be easy with wide receiver Nelson Agholor (knee) ruled out and tight end Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and offensive tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) questionable to play. His yardage was strong in his first performance against the Seahawks, completing 33 of 45 passes for 256 yards, but he threw just one touchdown pass and two interceptions to miss chances to capitalize. How well he adapts should be a deciding factor for the Eagles in the rematch.

The Seahawks, on the other hand, will need more from rushers Travis Homer and Marshawn Lynch after leading with the run game in their first meeting of the season. Running back Rashaad Penny broke loose for a career-best 129 yards for the Seahawks during their Week 12 win, but his talents won’t be available this time around. Figuring out how to bust through the Eagles defensive front — which has heavily contributed to the third-best run defense that allows just 90.1 yards per game — will be essential for the Seahawks to prove themselves better than their past several games.

Pick: Seahawks -1.5

Over-under: Over

Prediction: Seahawks 26, Eagles 23

