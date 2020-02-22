Report: Adrien Broner Arrested at Wilder vs. Fury Weigh-In

Police arrested one of the boxers attending the Deontay Wilder vs. Tyson Fury weigh-in on Friday in Las Vegas. Luckily for fight fans, it wasn’t either of the principle participants or any of the fighters on the undercard.

According to TMZ Sports, Adrien Broner, 30, from Cincinnati, Ohio, was taken into custody by Las Vegas Metro police on Friday after Broner refused to leave the MGM Grand Garden. The report indicates Broner was asked to leave the MGM Grand Garden by security but refused. Police took over from there, and Broner was taken to the county jail where he was set to be processed and cited with a misdemeanor trespassing citation.

Broner won world titles in four different weight classes and has frequently been showcased on U.S.television. He was once considered one of the hottest prospects in the sport but has fallen on hard times.

Broner’s main issue in boxing was that he found himself in tough situations against the sport’s other top performers. He suffered his first loss against Marcos Maidana in 2013 and ended the decade by going 0-2-1 over his last three fights.

Still, Broner’s recognizable name and talent as a prizefighter keep landing him big fights. His last ring action came against superstar Manny Pacquiao in January 2019. Pacquiao dominated Broner for a unanimous decision victory.

