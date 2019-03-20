WATCH: Adrien Broner Makes Homophobic Threat on Instagram Story (VIDEO)

Boxer Adrien Broner made a series of disturbing remarks on this Instagram Story, during which he said he would shoot a gay person if they came near him. The video followed homophobic comments he made in Instagram posts, which seem to be directed toward an ongoing feud he has with viral star Andrew Caldwell.

Please be advised of the language used in the below videos:

In the two-part Instagram Story video, Broner walks through a story while addressing the front facing camera on his phone. He says “This is a PSA, because I don’t know what type of funny s— go on, but if any fag punk-ass n—- come run up on me, trying to touch me and all that gay shit, if I ain’t got my gun on me, I’m knocking you the f— out. If I got my gun on me, I’m shooting your f—— face. And that’s on God and them. I’m not playing with none of these n—–. I don’t like gay s—.”

The outburst seems to be the latest in his social media conflict with Andrew Caldwell. According to TMZ, Caldwell accused Broner of flirting with him, while Broner says that Caldwell is the one trying to contact him via direct message.

Broner has a wife and two young children, who he shares photos of often on his Instagram page.

One day ago, he addressed Caldwell in an Instagram post, writing “A @andrew_c_caldwell if you don’t get out my inbox before I punch the testosterone out yo GAY ASS.” The accompanying caption reads “These n—– bold as f—! I guess I don’t do enough gangsta s— no more smh for respect you got to shoot a n—- get a n—- shot every week.”

Caldwell, famous for his viral “I’m Delivert” video back in 2014, shared a photo to Instagram of him blocking Broner from the social media platform, along with the caption “I will Pull them receipts 🧾 man text messages and Inbox don’t make me call my lawyer. Stop lying to your fans Your losing potential endorsements bc of your mouth.” He later followed up on Instagram to say “It’s Tuesday but my attorney and staff are in meetings this morning to deal with rumors and allegations that are in today’s media.”

Caldwell has made many additional comments about the feud in his posts and on his story. In one story, he wrote “‘Chile, you want me! You want me! I don’t want you! And you need to tell your fans you are that way! I see you! We see each other! Now you can sue me, you can do anything you want – but show me receipts! And my job is not to show receipts or blast anybody, but I’m not trying to sleep with you. You’re trying to sleep with me! Let’s be real!’ #nobootyeating.” Caldwell later went live on Instagram to elaborate on his side of the story, saying that Broner had been “in his inbox for four months,” but that Caldwell never expressed interest in sleeping with him.